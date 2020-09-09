Drake shares Adonis, who turns 3 next month, with French artist and former adult-film star Sophie Brussaux

Drake Shares Photo of Son Adonis, 2½, on His 'First Day of School': 'The World Is Yours Kid'

Adonis the academic!

Drake's 2½-year-old son recently reached an educational milestone, heading off on his "first day of school" as shown in a sweet snapshot shared to the singer's Instagram feed Wednesday morning.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Already fashion-forward at such a young age (he turns 3 next month), Adonis rocks an all-black ensemble consisting of black sweatpants and a matching black hoodie decorated with a star print.

Finishing the look in black sneakers, the toddler also wears his light-colored locks in cornrows.

"First Day Of School ... The World Is Yours kid 🌍," Drake, 33, wrote in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The "Toosie Slide" artist joined Lil Wayne for his second episode of Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne on Apple Music on May 1, during which he shared that posting photos of Adonis on social media was not a move he had "talked to anybody about or anything I planned."

"It was great to just share that with the world," Drake said of his Instagram post that was shared at the end of March. "I just woke up one morning and I was like, you know what? This is just something that I want to do."

"I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son," he told Lil Wayne. "I don't want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a 'celebrity' that I got to make everybody live under this blanket ... I just wanted to free myself of that."

RELATED VIDEO: Drake Gushes Over Snaps of "Beautiful" Son and Reveals "Unconditional Love" for Child's Mother

Drake confirmed the long-rumored news that he fathered a child with Brussaux on numerous tracks on his double album, Scorpion, which was released in June 2018.

Addressing his son for the first time, Drake went viral after rapping on the 2018 track "March 14", "I wasn't hiding my kid from the world/ I was hiding the world from my kid."

In June of this year, the "In My Feelings" rapper shared an adorable photo of his child to Instagram, wishing fellow dads around the world a "Happy Father's Day."