Basketball Buddies! Drake and 3-Year-Old Son Adonis Enjoy Night Out at Los Angeles Lakers Game

Drake shares his son Adonis with artist and former adult film star Sophie Brussaux

Drake brought a special guest to watch the Los Angeles Lakers game with him this week: his son Adonis!

On Thursday, the "One Dance" artist, 34, and his 3-year-old son enjoyed a night out at the Staples Center to watch the Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns. The Suns beat the Lakers 113-100, eliminating the Los Angeles team from the NBA playoffs.

The singer, who shares his son with artist and former adult film star Sophie Brussaux, shared photos from the event on his Instagram Story, including a shot of the father-son pair walking into the arena as well as a picture of Adonis looking mesmerized during the game.

Adonis dressed like a true Lakers fan for the game, sporting a jersey from the team. He also wore a pair of headphones to protect his ears from the loud event.

In the sweet picture, the little boy looks focused on activity in the arena as he holds a toy train on his lap.

The dad of one has previously displayed his son's love for basketball, recently posting a video of Adonis shooting hoops inside of a gym.

Drake shared a cute clip last month of Adonis dribbling around a basketball court before doing an impressive spin move and scoring a basket on the lowered-down hoop. In the background, Drake can be heard cheering on his little guy as he makes the basket.

The artist also helped Adonis with his basketball skills by showing him a highlight reel of LeBron James' top plays.

As Adonis and his dad watched the video together, the toddler was in awe of the NBA player's impressive moves.

"Oh my gosh," Adonis said in the clip as he looked to his father.

James came across the adorable video, commenting, "Nephew 🔒 the hell in!! Yessir!!"

Back in April, the rapper shared another clip of Adonis playing basketball in which the young boy scored two baskets.

During a 2018 episode of LeBron James' unscripted HBO series The Shop, he raved about his "beautiful" child and how the then-1-year-old was "already in the pool shooting the basketball."