Drake Shares Sweet 'Papa' Artwork His Son Adonis Made for Him: 'Happy Father's Day'

Image zoom Drake Drake/Instagram

Drake couldn’t be prouder of his little budding artist!

On Father’s Day, the 32-year-old musician shared a sweet photo of a painting his 20-month-old son Adonis made for him in honor of the big day.

The one-of-a-kind artwork features a stenciled design of the word “Papa,” which stands out from an abstract background consisting of green, yellow, blue and pink dots.

“Happy Fathers Day,” Drake, who shares his child with artist and former adult-film star Sophie Brussaux, captioned the image, adding a blue heart.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Drake Invites His Son Adonis’ Mother Sophie Brussaux to Be His Guest at Paris Concert

Drake previously showed off his son’s handiwork last December, after the hitmaker received a painting that his son appeared to give him as a Christmas present.

The colorful rendering featured yellow, blue, red and green abstracts with unmistakable hand prints throughout.

Boasting of his son’s talent, the proud dad captioned the image, “Adonis > Picasso don’t @ me 💙🎄.”

Drake confirmed the long-rumored news that he fathered a child with Brussaux on numerous tracks on his double album Scorpion, which was released last June.

During an October episode of LeBron James‘ unscripted HBO series The Shop, Drake raved about his “beautiful” son.

“[He has] crazy blue eyes — baby blue eyes,” he said, adding that he felt “excited” about fatherhood.

RELATED VIDEO: Drake Gushes Over Snaps of ‘Beautiful’ Son and Reveals ‘Unconditional Love’ for Child’s Mother

Drake, who invited Brussaux to be his guest at one of his recent concerts, has also been open about building a better relationship with her.

“I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who, we’ve had our moments,” Drake told James.

“I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to not love his mother. I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible. Now, I’m just really excited to be a great father,” he said.

“No matter what happens, I have unconditional love for the mother of my child because I want him to love his mother and I have to project that energy,” he added.