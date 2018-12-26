Proud Dad Drake Shows Off a Painting Done by His 14-Month-Old Son: 'Adonis > Picasso Don't @ Me'

Where Drake‘s undeniable talents lie in the acting and music spheres, it looks like his son might take after his mama’s artistic side.

Early Wednesday morning, the “In My Feelings” hitmaker, 32, showed off a painting seemingly given to him for Christmas from his 14-month-old son Adonis, whom he shares with French artist and former adult-film star Sophie Brussaux.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The colorful rendering, presented in an understated white frame, featured yellow, blue, red and green abstracts with unmistakable hand prints throughout.

“Adonis > Picasso don’t @ me 💙🎄,” the proud dad joked in his snapshot’s caption.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Drake Noel Vasquez/GC Images

RELATED: Sophie Brussaux, the Mother of Drake’s Child, Criticizes Kanye West Amid Rappers’ Ongoing Feud

Drake confirmed the long-rumored news that he fathered a child with Brussaux on numerous tracks on his double album Scorpion, which was released in June.

In “Emotionless,” Drake declares, “I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world/I was hidin’ the world from my kid/From empty souls who just wake up and looked to debate/Until you starin’ at your seed, you can never relate.”

“Breakin’ news in my life, I don’t run to the blogs/The only ones I wanna tell are the ones I can call/They always ask, ‘Why let the story run if it’s false?’ You know a wise man once said nothin’ at all,” he adds.

Sophie Brussaux and son Adonis Sophie Brussaux/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Drake Confirms He Has a Son on New Album Scorpion: “The Kid Is Mine”



On an October episode of LeBron James‘ unscripted HBO series The Shop, Drake raved about his son — even showing James and the athlete’s business partner Maverick Carter photos of the “beautiful” boy on his phone.

“[He has] crazy blue eyes — baby-blue eyes,” the “Hotline Bling” rapper said, adding, “He’s already in the pool shooting the basketball.”

“I’m just excited,” Drake said of fatherhood, explaining he’s been drawing on “all of the things I’ve learned from and through my father and the incredible things I’ve learned through my mother about patience, about unconditional love.”