Proud Dad Drake Cheers on Son Adonis, 4, as He Plays Basketball in Sweet Video
Drake posted a video of his four-year-old son showing off his basketball skills
Drake may be raising a future NBA star.
The rapper, 35, posted a sweet video of his 4-year-old son Adonis, showing off his impressive basketball skills. In the clip, which Drake shared on his Instagram Story Wednesday, Adonis dribbles a basketball multiple times before effortlessly tossing the ball up into the hoop.
After making the shot, Adonis smiles at the camera and is met with cheers from his audience watching on the court. He also gets a big hug from his friend, who is playing basketball alongside him.
Drake's post comes after he shared another moment with his son on Instagram as they spent time together for the holidays. The "Nice for What" artist shared a black-and-white video of himself, Adonis and another little boy play wrestling on Christmas.
In the video, the boys giggle as they tumble over one another and Drake, who is caught in the middle of the cute chaos.
"Merry Christmas From The Gang 🤞🏽💖," he captioned the post.
RELATED: Drake Calls Himself 'Co-Parent of the Year' with Sophie Brussaux on New Certified Lover Boy Track
Drake shares Adonis, who was born in October 2017, with Sophie Brussaux. In the track "Champagne Poetry" off his latest album, Certified Lover Boy, Drake called himself "Co-parent of the year," referring to how he and Brussaux are raising their son.
"I been hot since the birth of my son," he says at the start of the song, later hinting at past struggles between himself and Brussaux before rapping: "Co-parent of the year, we figured out a rapport."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
This fall, Drake celebrated Adonis' fourth birthday with a racecar-themed bash and posted photos from the event to Instagram. In one photo, he and Adonis posed in front of a display reading "Adonis Races Into 4."
Drake captioned the post, "💖TEACHA💖 MORE LIFE KID."