Drake Snuggles Up to 3-Year-Old Son Adonis in Sweet Post-Thanksgiving Snap

The latest adorable father-son photo came just over a month after Adonis celebrated his latest birthday

Drake is thankful for spending time with his son Adonis.

On Friday, Drake posted a sweet father-son snapshot on social media, which showed the pair snuggling up together.

In the adorable image, the father of one leans on his three-year-old son’s shoulder with his eyes closed while Adonis balances a bowl of food in his own little lap.

Chance the Rapper commented with a pair of bicep emojis, while another of Drake’s pals joked that the rapper was worn out after a post-Thanksgiving meal. “Leftovers fr,” the friend wrote.

The latest too-cute photo came just over a month after Drake celebrated a milestone in his young son’s life: Adonis’ 3rd birthday!

"Young stunna," the rapper, 34, captioned a photo of the pair smiling together while surrounded by festive silver and black balloons.

Meanwhile, Adonis' mom, Sophie Brussaux, gave a sweet shout-out to her son on Instagram with a collection of photos, including two pictures from when her child was born at the hospital. "Joyeux anniversaire mon amoureux! 3 years ago, I was finally meeting you for the first time, after a long 24-hr labour," the artist and former adult-film star wrote.

"I'm so proud of the little man you’re becoming, I love you more than life. The world is YOURS! We did that @champagnepapi 💝," she added.

Drake confirmed that he fathered a child with Brussaux on his 2019 album, Scorpion. "I wasn't hiding my kid from the world/ I was hiding the world from my kid," he said on the track "March 14," publicly addressing his son for the first time.

Since then, Drake had shared glimpses into his life as a father, including sharing photos of Adonis' artwork and Father's Day gifts, and he posted the first photos of his son in March.

"It was great to just share that with the world," the proud parent said about his first-ever Instagram post of Adonis during a recent chat on Lil Wayne's show Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne on Apple Music. "I just woke up one morning and I was like, 'You know what? This is just something that I want to do.' "