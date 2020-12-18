Drake Shares Sweet New Photos of Himself Getting Son Adonis, 3, Ready

Drake's mother, Sandy Graham, is also in one of the photographs

Drake is loving every moment of fatherhood.

On Thursday, the 34-year-old rapper shared a series of photos on his Instagram Story of himself and his young son, Adonis, in which the "Take Care" crooner is seen getting his 3-year-old son ready.

With the father and son both dressed in all black attire, Drake fastened the royal blue durag onto his son's head as Adonis sat patiently on a bed.

In another snapshot, Drake's mother, Sandy Graham, can be seen standing beside her son and grandson.

Drake's adorable photos come after the rapper posted a sweet father-son shot on social media last month, which showed the pair snuggling up together after Thanksgiving.

In the image, the father of one leaned on his son’s shoulder with his eyes closed while Adonis balanced a bowl of food in his lap.

The too-cute holiday photo came just over a month after Drake celebrated Adonis’ third birthday.

"Young stunna," the rapper captioned a photo of the pair smiling together while surrounded by festive silver and black balloons in October.

Earlier this year, Drake opened up about his decision to introduce his son on Instagram, when he joined Lil Wayne for the second episode of Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne on Apple Music. During the conversation, Drake shared that posting photos of Adonis on social media was not a move he had "talked to anybody about or anything I planned."

"It was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world," the rapper said of his Instagram post that was shared at the end of March. "I just woke up one morning and I was like, you know what? This is just something that I want to do."

It was the first time Drake had ever revealed photos of his son, whom he shares with artist and former adult film star Sophie Brussaux. He had previously posted glimpses into his life as a dad — sharing photos of his son’s artwork, Father’s Day gifts and birthday party decorations — but never any photos of Adonis.