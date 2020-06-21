Drake Shares Adorable Photo of 2-Year-Old Son Adonis to Celebrate Father's Day

Drake started sharing photos of his 2-year-old son for the first time earlier this year

Drake is thinking about his son on Father's Day.

On Sunday, the “In My Feelings” rapper, 33, shared an adorable photo of his 2-year-old child, Adonis, to Instagram, wishing fellow dads around the world a "Happy Father's Day."

"Happy Fathers Day to all the real g’z handling business 🌍," Drake wrote alongside the snap, which showed his son cuddled up in bed wearing colorful star pajamas.

This is the first Father's Day for which Drake has shared a photo of his son to Instagram. The musician previously only posted glimpses into his life as a dad — sharing photos of his son’s artwork, Father’s Day gifts and birthday party decorations — but never any photos of Adonis, whom he shares with Sophie Brussaux.

In March, Drake finally gave fans a rare glimpse into his personal life, posting a handful of photos of his 2-year-old son with a heartfelt message about being apart from his family during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite,” Drake wrote.

The star had been social distancing from son Adonis and his family for weeks amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, reportedly staying in self-isolation at his Toronto home after he was exposed to the virus earlier this month while hanging out with NBA player Kevin Durant — one of at least four Brooklyn Nets players who tested positive for COVID-19.

It is unclear whether he has reunited with his son since.

After sharing the photos of his son, the "Toosie Slide" artist opened up to pal Lil Wayne on an episode of Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne on Apple Music, and discussed why he suddenly wanted to post photos of Adonis on social media, adding that it was not a move he had "talked to anybody about or anything I planned."

"It was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world," the rapper said of his Instagram posts. "I just woke up one morning and I was like, you know what? This is just something that I want to do."

"I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son," Drake told Lil Wayne. "I don't want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a 'celebrity' that I got to make everybody live under this blanket... I just wanted to free myself of that."

Drake went on to praise Lil Wayne for his dedication to being a father, noting that he's "watched [him] be a functioning rap father for years."