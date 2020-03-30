Image zoom Drake/Instagram; Inset: Dave Benett/WireImage

Drake is offering fans a rare glimpse into his personal life.

On Monday, the “In My Feelings” rapper, 33, posted a handful of photos of his 2-year-old son, Adonis, to Instagram, with a heartfelt message about being apart from his family during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s the first time Drake has ever revealed photos of his son, whom he shares with artist and former adult film star Sophie Brussaux. He’s previously posted glimpses into his life as a dad — sharing shots of his son’s artwork, Father’s Day gifts and birthday party decorations — but never any photos of Adonis.

This time, Drake dove in, sharing five shots of his son: one featuring the rapper hugging Adonis, as the curly-haired boy stared at the camera. Another shows Drake, Adonis and Brussaux all posing together. Drake also included a picture of his parents in the gallery.

The star has been away from Adonis and his family for weeks amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, reportedly staying in self-isolation at his Toronto home after he was exposed to the virus earlier this month while hanging out with NBA player Kevin Durant — one of at least four Brooklyn Nets players who tested positive for COVID-19.

“I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite,” Drake wrote in his post’s caption.

Since his exposure, Drake has revealed he tested negative for coronavirus.

He offered a lot of advice to those feeling down during the pandemic in the caption to Monday’s Instagram post.

“What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light,” Drake said. “This will create the biggest opening of all.”

“Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy,” he continued. “When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light.”

“We are powerful manifestors, so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality,” Drake wrote. ‘Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up.”

He went on to urge his followers to trust themselves and “keep [their] lights on.”

“Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW…It will rebuild,” Drake continued. “But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust.”

“You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift,” he said. “It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you.

Drake confirmed the long-rumored news that he fathered a child with Brussaux on numerous tracks on his double album, Scorpion, which was released in June 2018.

Addressing his son for the first time, Drake went viral after rapping on the 2018 track “March 14”: “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world/ I was hiding the world from my kid.”

In the years following, Drake has raved about his “beautiful” son.

“[He has] crazy blue eyes — baby blue eyes,” Drake said during an episode of LeBron James‘ unscripted HBO series, The Shop, that October,” adding, “He’s already in the pool shooting the basketball.”

“I’m just excited,” Drake said of fatherhood, explaining he’s been drawing on “all of the things I’ve learned from and through my father and the incredible things I’ve learned through my mother about patience, about unconditional love.”

The four-time Grammy winner has also been open about building a better relationship with Brussaux.

“I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who, we’ve had our moments,” Drake told James at the time. “I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to not love his mother. I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible. Now, I’m just really excited to be a great father.”

“No matter what happens, I have unconditional love for the mother of my child because I want him to love his mother and I have to project that energy,” he added.

As of Monday morning, at least 141,995 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States, according to a New York Times database. More than 2,400 have died.

