Drake Raps About Taking Son Adonis, 3, to School, Parent-Teacher Conferences in New Song

In "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" the artist raps about making a million bucks by the time his 3-year-old Adonis gets to recess

Drake is touching on fatherhood in his new music.

The Grammy winner, 34, released "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" earlier this month, and in the song, he raps about dropping his son off at school and attending parent-teacher conferences. Drake is dad to 3-year-old son Adonis.

"Yeah, dropped him off at school, big day for my lil' man/ Recess hits, daddy prolly made another M/ School bell rings and I'm out there to get him again," he raps midway through the 6-minute track.

"Yeah, teacher-parent meetings, wives get googly-eyed/ Regardless of what they husbands do to provide/ Askin' if I know Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj."

Last May, Drake opened up about his decision to introduce his son on Instagram, when he joined Lil Wayne for an episode of Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne on Apple Music. During the conversation, Drake shared that posting photos of Adonis on social media was not a move he had "talked to anybody about or anything I planned."

"It was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world," the artist said of his Instagram post that was shared at the end of March 2020.\

"I just woke up one morning and I was like, you know what? This is just something that I want to do."

It was the first time Drake had ever revealed photos of his son, whom he shares with artist and former adult film star Sophie Brussaux. He had previously posted glimpses into his life as a dad — sharing photos of his son's artwork, Father's Day gifts and birthday party decorations — but never any photos of Adonis.