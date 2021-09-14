Drake Shares Silly Snapshot of 3½-Year-Old Son Adonis in London: 'I Feel You Kid'

Drake is sharing a silly father-son moment with his fans.

The Certified Lover Boy rapper, 34, shared a photo of his 3½-year-old son Adonis on Instagram Monday, tagging the location as London and showcasing his boy sticking his tongue out at the camera and outstretching his arms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I feel you kid 💖," wrote Drake, who also made his profile photo on Instagram an image of Adonis.

On his hit new album, Drake references co-parenting and being a father, though he does not mention Adonis by name. The album's first song "Champagne Poetry" — in which he samples The Beatles' "Michelle" — summarizes his past few years, including recent world events and his co-parenting relationship with Sophie Brussaux since Adonis' birth in October 2017.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"I been hot since the birth of my son," he kicks off the first verse after the intro. Later, in his last verse, he briefly mentions the struggles he and Brussaux have gone through, saying: "Co-parent of the year, we figured out a rapport."

The track appears to be another response to naysayers and Pusha T, who previously accused Drake of hiding his child on the 2018 diss track "The Story of Adidon." In "F---ing Fans," Drake's 20th track from Certified Lover Boy, Drake makes a brief reference to how he learned about becoming a first-time dad.

"Then I had a kid even though I never planned to/ I cannot imagine when your girls gave you that news," he raps about being in a relationship when news of his baby boy was made public.

RELATED VIDEO: Drake Shares Sweet New Photos of Himself Getting Son Adonis, 3, Ready

"Papi's Home," Drake's second track from the album, also features a nod to Adonis, as Drake raps, "I walked out on my only son," adding, "See your mother raised a fine young man. Daddy's home. And I know I missed so much of your life."

Drake has proudly accepted his fatherly duties, sharing photos and tributes of Adonis on social media. In May, when he was honored with the artist of the decade award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Drake was accompanied by his son onstage in a surprise appearance.