Drake Hugs Son Adonis Courtside at Raptors Game in Adorable Father-Son Moment: Photos

The rapper and his 5-year-old son are regulars at Toronto games, as Drake is a global ambassador for the team

By
Published on December 28, 2022 01:57 PM
Rapper Drake embraces his son Adonis as the Raptor mascot brings over candy for him during the first half of the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the LA Clippers at Scotiabank Arena on December 27, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.
Photo: Cole Burston/Getty

Drake is showing his 5-year-old son Adonis Graham some fatherly love courtside.

The rapper, 36, and his little one, whom he shares with Sophie Brussaux, were all smiles Thursday night as seen in photos from their outing at the Toronto Raptors game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

In one adorable shot, Drake excitedly hugged his son while cheering on their hometown team from their usual courtside seats at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

While Drake sported a multicolored leather jacket, Adonis popped in a fuzzy bright green coat and white sneakers — which the musician made sure to show off on his Instagram Story.

Artist Drake looks on during the game against the LA Clippers and Toronto Raptors on December 27, 2022 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty

The father and son are a frequent sighting at Toronto games, where Drake has held courtside seats since 2013, according to The Toronto Star, and is a global ambassador for the team.

Before the game, the Raptors' official Instagram posted a reel of the adorable duo stylishly making their way through the arena, captioning the post, "Clean 🧼 up nice 😮‍💨"

Drake Embraces His Son Adonis Courtside at an NBA Game
champagnepapi/Instagram

Earlier this month, the pair attended another Raptors game, where Adonis adorably snacked on Skittles while watching the game with his dad.

When he's not interacting with players or joking around with announcers — like he did last month when he hilariously loaned his teddy bear coat to announcer Jack Armstrong — Drake has plenty of non-basketball-related fun with his son.

In October, he celebrated Adonis' 5th birthday, posting an Instagram carousel of photos from his "Super Adonis" themed birthday party, which seemed to take place at an arcade.

"Happy 5th to my twin 🤞🏽💖," the "God's Plan" rapper captioned the photos from the event.

The kindergartner could be seen playing car and motorcycle-racing games, shooting hoops and even posing with a Spider-Man impersonator at the fun-filled event.

Adonis' mom, who co-parents with Drake, also shared her own photos from the event.

"Joyeux anniversaire mon amoureux…5 ans déjà 🫣," she captioned her Instagram post. "I'm so proud of the beautiful human you are growing up to be."

Tagging Drake, Brussaux added, "We've done a great job."

