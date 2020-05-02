Drake posted photos of his son Adonis for the first time on March 30

Drake Says It Felt 'Great' to Post Photos of Son Adonis: 'This Is Just Something I Want to Do'

Drake is opening up about his recent decision to introduce his 2-year-old son, Adonis, on Instagram.

The "Toosie Slide" artist joined Lil Wayne for his second episode of Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne on Apple Music on Friday, during which he shared that posting photos of son Adonis on social media was not a move he had "talked to anybody about or anything I planned."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world," the rapper said of his Instagram post that was shared at the end of March. "I just woke up one morning and I was like, you know what? This is just something that I want to do."

It was the first time Drake had ever revealed photos of his son, whom he shares with artist and former adult film star Sophie Brussaux. He’s previously posted glimpses into his life as a dad — sharing photos of his son’s artwork, Father’s Day gifts and birthday party decorations — but never any photos of Adonis.

"I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son," Drake told Lil Wayne. "I don't want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a 'celebrity' that I got to make everybody live under this blanket... I just wanted to free myself of that."

Never miss a story -- sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Drake went on to praise his rapper friend for his dedication to being a father, noting that he's "watched [him] be a functioning rap father for years."

The "In My Feelings" rapper also credited other artists for showing him what "great family men" look like and how to balance being a father and a musician.

"I could just tell the way your kids would stare at you that the time and effort that you put in as a father," he told Lil Wayne. "So, that was really inspiring for me just to know that I can still keep pushing forward as a musician and be there for my son."

Drake's first Instagram post of Adonis included a series of photos of his son, including one professional picture featuring the dad of one hugging Adonis as the toddler stared at the camera.

Another showed Drake, Adonis and Brussaux all posing together. Drake also included a picture of his parents in the gallery.

RELATED: Drake Debuts His Son Adonis on Instagram! See the Rapper's Sweetest Family Moments

Image zoom Drake/Instagram; Inset: Dave Benett/WireImage

Drake has been away from Adonis and his family for weeks amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, reportedly staying in self-isolation at his Toronto home after he was exposed to the virus in March while hanging out with NBA player Kevin Durant — who tested positive for COVID-19.

“I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite,” Drake wrote in his post’s caption.

RELATED: Drake Shares First Pics of Son Adonis While Self-Isolating: 'I Love and Miss My Beautiful Family'

Brussaux also shared her own set of photos to Instagram — including a joke image of she and Drake sporting photoshopped blond wigs to match their son.

Drake confirmed the long-rumored news that he fathered a child with Brussaux on numerous tracks on his double album, Scorpion, which was released in June 2018.

Addressing his son for the first time, Drake went viral after rapping on the 2018 track “March 14”: “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world/ I was hiding the world from my kid.”

In the years following, Drake has raved about his “beautiful” son.

“[He has] crazy blue eyes — baby blue eyes,” Drake said during an episode of LeBron James‘ unscripted HBO series, The Shop, that October,” adding, “He’s already in the pool shooting the basketball.”

“I’m just excited,” Drake said of fatherhood, explaining he’s been drawing on “all of the things I’ve learned from and through my father and the incredible things I’ve learned through my mother about patience, about unconditional love.”