Drake's Dad Says Rapper 'Hasn't Had a Lot of Time' with His Son Adonis 'But the Baby Loves Him'

Drake has his dad’s stamp of approval when it comes to fatherhood!

On Wednesday, Dennis Graham opened up about how being a parent has changed the rapper’s life at the Fashion Nova X Cardi B Collection launch.

“This is brand new,” Graham said on the Hollywood red carpet about little Adonis, whom Drake, 32, shares with former French adult-film star Sophie Brussaux. “The baby is only 17 months. He hasn’t had a lot of time [with him], but the baby loves him.”

“I’ve seen them interact together, and it’s beautiful,” Graham continued.

When asked if he offered Drake any advice on how to care for his little one, Graham said, “He didn’t need it.”

“He’s got love in his heart.”

Dennis Graham and Drake Chris Polk/Getty

Drake previously raved over his “beautiful” 18-month-old boy and the co-parenting relationship he and Brussaux, 30, have back in October during an episode of Lebron James‘ HBO series The Shop.

“[He has] crazy blue eyes — baby blue eyes,” Drake said, adding, “He’s already in the pool shooting the basketball.”

“I’m just excited,” Drake said of fatherhood, explaining he’s been drawing on “all of the things I’ve learned from and through my father and the incredible things I’ve learned through my mother about patience, about unconditional love.”

Drake and Brussaux were not together when she gave birth to Adonis on Oct. 11, 2017. Back in May 2017, Brussaux claimed she was three-and-a-half months pregnant with Drake’s child and hired two major New York City attorneys to begin the proceedings to prove paternity and seek child support, TMZ reported. Drake learned the results of the DNA test back in March 2018.

Sophie Brussaux Sophie Brussaux/Instagram

On his album Scorpion, Drake rapped that he celebrated when he heard the news, and even rushed out to buy his son a crib. According to the track, Drake had only met Adonis once at Christmas time but hoped to for another visit soon as well as an improvement in his relationship with Brussaux, considering the two were “always cuttin’ each other down.”

“I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who, we’ve had our moments,” Drake told James on The Shop. “I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to not love his mother. I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible. Now, I’m just really excited to be a great father.”

“No matter what happens, I have unconditional love for the mother of my child because I want him to love his mother and I have to project that energy,” Drake added.

In March, Brussaux posted a few photos from her night out at Drake’s concert in Paris, where she appeared to have been enjoying the show from a VIP area.

In addition to posting a series of smiling photographs from the AccorHotels Arena, Brussaux also shared a series of clips on her Instagram at an area closed off to the general public.

In one of the clips, Brussaux can be seen dancing during the show, while another showed off the rapper’s stage design.