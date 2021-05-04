Drake shares his son Adonis with artist and former adult film star Sophie Brussaux

Drake Cheers on 3-Year-Old Son Adonis as He Scores Basketball Shot — Watch the Cute Clip!

He shoots, he scores!

On Tuesday, Drake, 34, shared an adorable video on his Instagram Story of his 3-year-old son Adonis shooting hoops inside of a gym.

In the cute clip, the toddler is seen wearing a blue sweatsuit and sneakers, which perfectly match his basketball. Adonis dribbles around the court before doing an impressive spin move and scoring a basket on the lowered-down hoop.

In the background, Drake, who shares his son with artist and former adult film star Sophie Brussaux, can be heard cheering on his little guy as he makes the basket.

Adonis Graham, Drake Credit: Drake/Instagram

The "One Dance" artist also helped Adonis with his basketball skills by showing him a highlight reel of LeBron James' top plays.

As Adonis and his dad watch the video together, the toddler was left mesmerized by the NBA player's impressive moves.

"Oh my gosh," Adonis says in the clip as he looks to his father.

James came across the adorable video, commenting, "Nephew 🔒 the hell in!! Yessir!!"

RELATED VIDEO: Drake Celebrates Son Adonis' 3rd Birthday with Adorable Photos: 'Young Stunna'

This wasn't the first time Drake gave fans a glimpse of his son's athletic abilities.

Earlier this month, the rapper shared another clip of Adonis playing basketball in which the young boy scored two baskets.

During a 2018 episode of LeBron James' unscripted HBO series The Shop, he raved about his "beautiful" child and how the then-1-year-old was "already in the pool shooting the basketball."