Drake Celebrates Mom Sandi Graham's Birthday with Sweet Post Featuring 5-Year-Old Son Adonis

Drake's mom started from the bottom (as a baby) and now she's here (as a grandma)!

The hip-hop titan, 36, celebrated his mother Sandi Graham's birthday over the weekend alongside his 5-year-old son Adonis — and it was full of memorable family moments.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Drizzy saluted his mom for raising him, and shared a collection of photos from the celebration.

"75 Years," Drake started the post. "Thank you mama for the 9 months you carried me through…all the pain and suffering. No one knows the pressure you bear just only you…give you all my love."

In the photos, Adonis — who Drake shares with French artist Sophie Brussaux — can be seen rocking a gray suit just like Dad, and blowing out candles alongside Grandma.

One photo features him throwing up peace signs alongside Drake (real name Aubrey Graham), while another features him doing the same with Sandi and the rapper's father, Dennis Graham.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The cute family moments didn't stop there. On his Instagram Story Saturday, Drake uploaded a few more clips from the event, including one where he called Sandi his "twin" with a big smile. Other images feature him holding Adonis tight and giving a speech at the party.

Since his days living in her Canadian basement while starring on Degrassi, Drake and his mom have had a special bond and have frequently opened up about their connection. Back in 2021, one day ahead of the release of his Certified Lover Boy album, Sandi showed some love for her own lover boy and explained how proud of him she was of him in a card he shared on social media.

"It's finally come, the countdown has reached one, with each new album my heart skips a beat, being your mother has been my life's greatest treat," wrote Graham. "It's been a long hard road together, now there's one more day to go. I wanna celebrate you son, more than you'll ever know."

"Love you more now and forever," she signed the card.

Drake, Sandi Graham, and Adonis pose for a video. Drake/Instagram

Drake even saluted his mother last weekend at the second night of his two Apollo Theater shows in New York City, where he called her his biggest fan.

The intimate show was an ode to his journey in hip-hop, and one set design served as an emulation of his childhood bedroom in Sandi's basement. During that set-up, he played "Over My Dead Body" off his 2011 album Take Care, and threw on a cardigan for old times' sake.

"The fact that I can still make music, and the fact that you still care. The fact that we can still, after all these years, from [Degrassi's] Jimmy Brooks til now, just relate to each other somehow," Drake said toward the end of the show.

"I'll be there for you," he concluded. "In your darkest moments and your happiest moments, I'll be there for you."