Drake Celebrates Mom Sandi Graham's Birthday with Sweet Post Featuring 5-Year-Old Son Adonis

Drake celebrated his mom's birthday alongside his little one and father Dennis Graham over the weekend

By
Published on January 29, 2023 02:49 PM
Host/singer Drake (R) with his mother Sandi Graham pose on the red carpet at the 2011 Juno Awards at the Air Canada Centre on March 27, 2011 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)
Drake poses with mother Sandi Graham in 2011. Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage

Drake's mom started from the bottom (as a baby) and now she's here (as a grandma)!

The hip-hop titan, 36, celebrated his mother Sandi Graham's birthday over the weekend alongside his 5-year-old son Adonis — and it was full of memorable family moments.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Drizzy saluted his mom for raising him, and shared a collection of photos from the celebration.

"75 Years," Drake started the post. "Thank you mama for the 9 months you carried me through…all the pain and suffering. No one knows the pressure you bear just only you…give you all my love."

In the photos, Adonis — who Drake shares with French artist Sophie Brussaux — can be seen rocking a gray suit just like Dad, and blowing out candles alongside Grandma.

One photo features him throwing up peace signs alongside Drake (real name Aubrey Graham), while another features him doing the same with Sandi and the rapper's father, Dennis Graham.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The cute family moments didn't stop there. On his Instagram Story Saturday, Drake uploaded a few more clips from the event, including one where he called Sandi his "twin" with a big smile. Other images feature him holding Adonis tight and giving a speech at the party.

Since his days living in her Canadian basement while starring on Degrassi, Drake and his mom have had a special bond and have frequently opened up about their connection. Back in 2021, one day ahead of the release of his Certified Lover Boy album, Sandi showed some love for her own lover boy and explained how proud of him she was of him in a card he shared on social media.

"It's finally come, the countdown has reached one, with each new album my heart skips a beat, being your mother has been my life's greatest treat," wrote Graham. "It's been a long hard road together, now there's one more day to go. I wanna celebrate you son, more than you'll ever know."

"Love you more now and forever," she signed the card.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/champagnepapi/3025912489511287090/?hl=en. Drake/Instagram
Drake, Sandi Graham, and Adonis pose for a video. Drake/Instagram

Drake even saluted his mother last weekend at the second night of his two Apollo Theater shows in New York City, where he called her his biggest fan.

The intimate show was an ode to his journey in hip-hop, and one set design served as an emulation of his childhood bedroom in Sandi's basement. During that set-up, he played "Over My Dead Body" off his 2011 album Take Care, and threw on a cardigan for old times' sake.

"The fact that I can still make music, and the fact that you still care. The fact that we can still, after all these years, from [Degrassi's] Jimmy Brooks til now, just relate to each other somehow," Drake said toward the end of the show.

"I'll be there for you," he concluded. "In your darkest moments and your happiest moments, I'll be there for you."

Related Articles
Drake
Drake Proves His Reign Is Far from 'Over' with Career-Spanning SiriusXM Show at Apollo Theater
Paris hilton engagment pics engaged to boyfriend Carter Reum on Saturday, Feb. 13 , 2021
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, and Adonis Graham speak onstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California
All About Drake's Son, Adonis Graham
Rapper Drake embraces his son Adonis as the Raptor mascot brings over candy for him during the first half of the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the LA Clippers at Scotiabank Arena on December 27, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.
Drake Hugs Son Adonis Courtside at Raptors Game in Adorable Father-Son Moment: Photos
Michael Strahan Shares Throwback Photos with His Mom in Celebration of Her Birthday
Michael Strahan Shares Throwback Photos with His Mom on Her Birthday: 'I'm the Luckiest Man Alive'
Drake attends HBO's "Euphoria" premiere at the Arclight Pacific Theatres' Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Drake Says He's Learned That Places Always Have 'Clean' Private Bathrooms 'They Refuse to Show You'
Drake and his son Adonis Graham watch as the Raptors mascot goofs around in front of them during a timeout in the first half of the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Lakers
Drake's Son Adonis Snacks on Skittles While Watching Raptors Game with Dad from Courtside Perch
TORONTO, ON - APRIL 7: Drake sits with his son Adonis while the Toronto Raptors play the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on April 7, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
Drake Shares Photos from Son Adonis' Superhero-Themed 5th Birthday Party: 'My Twin'
Ashley Graham 'Can't Believe How Fast' Twins Malachi and Roman Have Grown on Their First Birthday
Ashley Graham 'Can't Believe How Fast' Her Twins Have Grown as She Celebrates Their First Birthday
Drake Shares Sweet Video of Adonis Singing 'Happy Birthday Daddy' with Sophie Brussaux
Watch Drake's Son Adonis Sweetly Sing 'Happy Birthday Daddy' in Car with Mom Sophie Brussaux
Kate Hudson Thanksgiving
Kate Hudson Celebrates Son Ryder's 19th Birthday: 'This Young Man Has My Whole Heart'
Drake Instagram
Drake's Sweetest Family Moments, Featuring His Son Adonis
Aaron Rodgers attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks on December 2, 2022 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Aaron Rodgers Celebrates His 39th Birthday Courtside with Daughter of Milwaukee Bucks Owner
Drake Shares Video of Son Talking French to Him
Drake Shares Adorable Video of Son Adonis, 4, Speaking French to Him: 'What Did You Say?'
https://www.instagram.com/stories/champagnepapi/2846221499153900481/
Drake Shares Hilarious Video of Son Adonis Explaining Where He Learned to Shoot Hoops 'Like That'
Drake's son adonis paints with his mommy, Sophie Brussaux https://www.instagram.com/p/CdgLyFCLtz5/
Drake's Son Adonis Shows Off His Artistic Side While Painting with Mom Sophie Brussaux