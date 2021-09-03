Drake Calls Himself 'Co-Parent of the Year' with Sophie Brussaux on New Certified Lover Boy Track

Drake gave shout-outs to his son Adonis on his new album Certified Lover Boy.

The father of one, 34, referenced his child, who turns 4 in October, in a few of the 21 tracks off his sixth studio album, which was released early Friday morning.

Though he does not mention Adonis by name, Drake does comment on his child and his mother, former adult film star Sophie Brussaux.

The album's first song, "Champagne Poetry," — in which he samples The Beatles' "Michelle" — summarizes his past few years, including recent world events and his co-parenting relationship with Brussaux since Adonis' birth in October 2017.

"I been hot since the birth of my son," he kicks off the first verse after the intro. Later, in his last verse, he briefly mentions the struggles he and Brussaux have gone through, saying: "Co-parent of the year, we figured out a rapport."

The track appears to be another response to naysayers and Pusha T, who previously accused Drake of hiding his child on the 2018 diss track "The Story of Adidon."

In "F---ing Fans," Drake's 20th track from Certified Lover Boy, he makes a brief reference to how he learned about becoming a first-time dad.

"Then I had a kid even though I never planned to/ I cannot imagine when your girls gave you that news," he raps about being in a relationship when news of his baby boy was made public.

"Papi's Home", Drake's second track from the album, also features a nod to Adonis, as Drake raps, "I walked out on my only son," adding, "See your mother raised a fine young man. Daddy's home. And I know I missed so much of your life."

Back in May 2017, Brussaux claimed to TMZ that she was three-and-a-half months pregnant with Drake's child and hired two major New York City attorneys to begin the proceedings to prove paternity and seek child support.

Months before the October 11, 2018, birth of his son, Drake confirmed impending fatherhood in his song "March 14" on his Scorpion album, which was released that June.

"Yesterday morning was crazy/ I had to come to terms with the fact that it's not a maybe/ That s--- is in stone, sealed and signed/ She not my lover like 'Billie Jean', but the kid is mine," Drake opens the track.

"We only met two times, two times/ And both times were nothin' like the new times/ Now it's rough times, I'm out here on front lines/ Just tryin' to make sure that I see him sometimes," he continues.

"October baby for irony's sake, of course/ I got this 11 tatted for somebody, now it's yours," he says of his son's birth date.

In "Emotionless," another 2018 song, Drake claims: "I wasn't hidin' my kid from the world/ I was hidin' the world from my kid."

Since then, Drake has proudly accepted his fatherly duties, sharing photos and tributes of Adonis on social media. In May, when he was honored with the artist of the decade award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Drake was accompanied by his son on stage in a surprise appearance.

At the live event, Adonis adorably burst into tears while his dad was finishing his speech.