Drake Bell Was at SeaWorld with Son Days Before Considered 'Endangered,' Later Found by Police

Drake Bell was found "safe" Thursday morning hours after the Daytona Beach Police Department announced that "officers are looking" for the former child star

Published on April 13, 2023 03:11 PM
Drake Bell attends Thirst Project 10th Annual Thirst Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Drake Bell was seen out with his son in the days prior to being declared missing and later found by police.

The Drake & Josh star, 36, was seen Tuesday at SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida, with his young son Jeremy, according to a photo obtained by TMZ. In the picture, Bell can be seen outside at the park with his son, who carries a plush Cookie Monster toy.

The Daytona Beach Police Department announced on Facebook Thursday morning that "officers are looking" for Bell.

"He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9 p.m.," the post read. "He is considered missing and endangered."

Just hours later, Daytona Beach Police Department Public Information Officer Carrie McCallister confirmed to PEOPLE that the former child star had been located.

Drake Bell
Michael Tran/Getty

"At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe," the statement read.

Bell shares son Jeremy with ex-wife Janet Von Schmeling. In January, a source told PEOPLE that the couple — who quietly wed in 2018 — separated late last year. But the exes are "committed to maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship and giving their son the best life possible," the source explained.

Bell has frequently garnered headlines for his controversial behavior. His ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt accused him of verbal and physical abuse in 2020, but he has denied the allegations. He was also charged with a misdemeanor in 2016 and served one day in jail for a 2015 suspicion of DUI.

In June 2021, Bell was arrested for attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. His victim — who was 15 at the time — also accused him of sexual misconduct but his attorney disputed the allegations.

Bell pleaded guilty to the endangerment charges. He was sentenced that July to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service. Additionally, he was told not to contact the victim.

