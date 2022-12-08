Drake's Son Adonis Snacks on Skittles While Watching Raptors Game with Dad from Courtside Perch

The rapper and his 5-year-old son are frequent sightings at Toronto games, where Drake is a global ambassador for the team

By
Published on December 8, 2022 08:35 AM
Drake and his son Adonis Graham watch as the Raptors mascot goofs around in front of them during a timeout in the first half of the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Lakers
Photo: Cole Burston/Getty Images

Drake and his 5-year-old son Adonis Graham had some courtside fun Wednesday night!

The rapper, 36, and his mini-me, whom he shares with Sophie Brussaux, took in the Toronto Raptors-Los Angeles Lakers game from his usual perch next to his hometown team's bench at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Wearing matching leather-like jackets and white sneakers, the father and son were dialed into the game — that is, when they weren't enjoying the hijinks of The Raptor mascot and the sugar rush of a few Skittles.

The adorable duo are a frequent sighting at Toronto games, where Drake has held courtside seats since 2013, according to The Toronto Star, and is a global ambassador for the team.

When he's not interacting with players or joking around with announcers — like he did last month when he hilariously loaned his teddy bear coat to announcer Jack Armstrong — Drake is having a blast with his son.

Drake checks in on his son, Adonis Graham
Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images

In October, he celebrated Adonis' 5th birthday, posting an Instagram carousel of photos from his "Super Adonis" themed birthday party, which seemed to take place at an arcade.

"Happy 5th to my twin 🤞🏽💖," the "God's Plan" rapper, 35, captioned the photos from the event.

The kindergartner could be seen playing car and motorcycle-racing games, shooting hoops and even posing with a Spider-Man impersonator at the fun-filled event.

Drake also shared a photo of Adonis posing like Spider-Man with Brussaux, 33, while a separate photo shows the star documenting the events with a camcorder.

Adonis' mom, who co-parents with Drake, also shared her own photos from the event.

"Joyeux anniversaire mon amoureux…5 ans déjà 🫣," she captioned her Instagram post. "I'm so proud of the beautiful human you are growing up to be."

Tagging Drake, Brussaux added, "We've done a great job."

