Drake welcomed his son, whom he shares with Sophie Brussaux, in October 2017

Drake and Son Adonis, 4, Cheers Drinks While Sitting Courtside at NBA Game — See the Cute Photo

Drake and his son Adonis cheers cups during the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls

Drake treated his son to a special night out in Toronto this week.

On Thursday, the rapper, 35, took his 4-year-old son Adonis to sit courtside at the Scotiabank Arena for a Toronto Raptors game. The Raptors beat the Chicago Bulls 127-120.

At one point during the game, the father-son duo was photographed while they held up their cups to cheers each other.

The "One Dance" artist and his son, whom he shares with Sophie Brussaux, both dressed chic for the sporting event. Drake wore a brown, white and green patched jacket with a pair of white cargo pants while his son sported a tan jumpsuit with white sneakers.

Adonis also kept on a pair of headphones to protect his ears during the game.

Drake, his son Adonis, and DJ Future the Prince attend the Chicago Bulls v Toronto Raptors game Credit: Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

Last month, the rapper shared an adorable video on Instagram of himself and Adonis spending some quality time together. In the clip, the two hold a conversation about their heights before Drake's little one shows off his French-speaking abilities.

At the start of the video, Adonis asks Drake if he is "going to be much bigger than me," to which the "God's Plan" musician responds, "I don't think so, you're pretty tall."

As Drake then questions his son about whether or not he will one day tower over his famous father, Adonis replies, "Yeah! I'm gonna be, like, old."

Adonis, whose mother hails from France, then asks Drake if he wants him to teach the rapper how to speak "en français." As Drake tells him, "Yes, please," Adonis speaks French as his father repeats each word back to him.

At the end of the sentence, Drake asks Adonis what he said, to which his little guy explains, "I said, 'When you're older, you're all broken, and you're gonna turn back into space.' "

Drake, however, questions his son's translation. "Is that really what you said or are you just making stuff up?" he asks. A laughing and bashful Adonis then remains mum on whether or not he had thrown a string of words together, as Drake tells him, "You're a funny guy."