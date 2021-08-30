Drake's Certified Lover Boy Album Announcement Features 12 Pregnancy Emojis — and Fans Have Theories

Drake's sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, debuts this Friday over Labor Day weekend after being delayed from a January release

Drake's new album finally has a due date.

The rapper announced Monday morning that his sixth studio album, titled Certified Lover Boy, debuts this Friday after months of delay for the project originally promised to be out in January.

The album announcement features a dozen emojis of pregnant women of different races placed on a white background, though Drake, 34, hasn't elaborated on the meaning. That hasn't stopped eager fans from theorizing, pointing out that the album comes on the ninth month of the year and Labor Day weekend.

"The album is dropping over Labor Day weekend and is 9 months late. Drake is wild," tweeted one person alongside a meme of Drake laughing.

Another fan joked, "Drake knows the power his music has. certified lover boy about to get us all pregnant."

Certified Lover Boy was originally scheduled to be released earlier this year in January but was postponed due to health issues Drake had been facing at the time.

"I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," Drake wrote in an Instagram Story post at the time, per Billboard. "I'm blessed to be back on my feet and feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January."

Drake is dad to 3-year-old son Adonis. During a 2018 episode of LeBron James' unscripted HBO series The Shop, the artist raved about his "beautiful" child and how the then-1-year-old was "already in the pool shooting the basketball."