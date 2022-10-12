Drake Shares Photos from Son Adonis' Superhero-Themed 5th Birthday Party: 'My Twin'

Drake and Sophie Brussaux were both on deck to celebrate their son's fifth birthday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on October 12, 2022 04:14 PM
TORONTO, ON - APRIL 7: Drake sits with his son Adonis while the Toronto Raptors play the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on April 7, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
Photo: Mark Blinch/Getty

Drake and Sophie Brussaux got together to celebrate their little boy in a big way.

On Tuesday, the rapper posted an Instagram carousel of photos from son Adonis' "Super Adonis" themed birthday party, which seemed to take place at an arcade.

"Happy 5th to my twin 🤞🏽💖," the "God's Plan" rapper, 35, captioned the photos from the event.

The newly-minted 5-year-old could be seen playing car and motorcycle-racing games, shooting hoops and even posing with a Spider-Man impersonator at the fun-filled event. Drake also shared a photo of Adonis posing like Spider-Man with Brussaux, while a separate photo shows Drake documenting the events with a camcorder.

The painter, 33, shared her own photos with Adonis, including some from the event, in celebration of her son's birthday.

"Joyeux anniversaire mon amoureux…5 ans déjà 🫣," she captioned her Instagram post. "I'm so proud of the beautiful human you are growing up to be."

Tagging Drake, Brussaux added, "We've done a great job."

In addition to some mom-son selfies, Adonis can also be seen hugging a puppy and eating ice cream in the sweet photos.

At only 5 years old, Adonis already has a lot of varied interests. Brussaux previously shared a sweet moment where she and her son practiced painting together back in May.

At the time, the artist shared an adorable picture of herself and Adonis working on their brush strokes. Brussaux made progress on a portrait while Adonis, who was clad in a black shirt and head wrap, focused on creating some seriously cool abstract art.

Later that same month, the mom-son duo posed for a photo hugging in martial arts uniforms. Brussaux is pictured in an all-black outfit featuring a white belt, while Adonis sported a white top and black pants.

"This is a proud mama post," Brussaux captioned the snap.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Sophie Brussaux Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Sophie Brussaux Instagram

While Brussaux and Adonis live in France and Drake lives in Toronto, the two have managed to co-parent amicably. Adonis often takes trips to the U.S. with Brussaux tagging along.

Drake references his co-parenting relationship with Brussaux on his 2021 album, Certified Lover Boy.

The album's first song "Champagne Poetry" — in which he samples The Beatles' "Michelle" — summarizes his past few years, including recent world events and fatherhood.

"I been hot since the birth of my son," the four-time Grammy winner kicks off the first verse after the intro. Later, in his last verse, he briefly mentions the struggles he and Brussaux have gone through, saying: "Co-parent of the year, we figured out a rapport."

