CBB Exclusive: It's a girl for Dr. 90210 docs

Image zoom

Update: The baby’s name is Alexis Victoria.

Originally posted January 15, 2007:

Doctors Linda Li and Bill Fulcher from Dr. 90210 are second time parents after welcoming a daughter. No word yet on a name, but the baby girl was born by cesarean section on Wednesday, January 3rd. She joins big brother Max, 15 months.

Image zoom

Image zoom

Just 8 days later, the couple and their daughter made an appearance at a swag suite and got a Big Day Book, a baby book that you create online. According to the company, these baby books are great for "mothers that are short on time and energy, but don’t want their baby books to reflect that." All you have to do is type in your baby’s information and print the page, and the company even sends email reminders that it’s time to do it! The Li-Fulcher family chose the Hanna Bling Book ($99), at left. Each book comes with an 18 month membership to their online creation system.

Cori from Big Day Book tells us,

Dr Li was SO nice and looked AMAZING for someone who had practically just given birth. She was wearing high heels if you can believe it! She said the swelling in her feet and ankles had finally gone down and she couldn’t wait to put the heels back on!

Here’s another photo of the Linda and Bill with Alexis. They were visiting the Nappi Sak by Suzibellatable at Jayneoni’s Boom Boom Room. Initially, Linda thought the NappiSak was a purse, but it is actually a mini diaper carrier. The NappiSak, which debuted at the event, is a bamboo handled bag with chicfabrics that holds a changing pad, moisture–tight container for diapersand wipes, and has convenient fabric pockets for holding essentialslike cell phones, keys, and credit cards.