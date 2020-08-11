Phil McGraw Celebrates Son Jordan and Fiancée Morgan Stewart’s Pregnancy: 'Another Grandbaby, Yay!'

"We are so proud of you and Morgan!" the Dr. Phil host wrote to his son, Jordan

Phil McGraw is celebrating his youngest son entering fatherhood.

After the Dr. Phil host's son, Jordan, and his fiancée, Morgan Stewart, announced on Monday that they are expecting their first child together, McGraw congratulated the couple on expanding their family.

"We are so proud of you and Morgan! Another grandbaby, yay! #granddaughter," wrote McGraw, 69, alongside a selfie of himself with the couple and his wife, Robin, posing with pink balloons.

The television personality is dad to sons Jordan, 34, and Jay, 40, and grandfather to Avery, 10, and London, 8½, whom Jay shares with wife Erica, 42. In the comments section, Jordan wrote to his famous dad, "Congrats, grandpa!"

Robin, 66, posted her own celebratory post, writing along with the same photo: "It’s official!!! We’re having another grand baby!!! It’s a precious girl!!! We love you Jordan and Morgan❣️❣️" Stewart commented to her soon-to-be mother-in-law, "❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Yay!!!! Love you!!!"

On Monday, Stewart, 32, revealed her pregnancy while sharing a video of herself and Jordan bursting a balloon filled with pink confetti to signify they'll be welcoming a baby girl. The E! News Nightly Pop host captioned the post, "She may not be great at math but at least we know she’ll be well dressed 🥰."

Jordan, meanwhile, posted about the news on his own Instagram page, writing that he's "Been working on my dad jokes for years." The baby news comes just a month after Stewart announced her engagement to Jordan.

On July 4, the Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum shared a photo of herself smiling while wearing a strapless bikini and a diamond sparkler on her ring finger. "Fireworks 💥,” she captioned the snapshot at the time.

In his own announcement, Jordan posted a photo of the pair holding hands, in which Stewart’s ring was just barely visible, writing, “Plenty to smile about…"

At the time, McGraw and Robin said they were "thrilled" by the engagement news. “Robin and I are so thrilled for you and Jordan. So proud to add you to the family! Love you both!!!” he commented on Stewart’s photo, while his wife left a string of “X” and “O” emojis in a separate reply.

Back in March, Stewart confirmed that she and Jordan had been dating for three months after the singer popped up in the background of one of her Instagram Live videos. “Hot couple? Thank you!” Stewart said while reading some of the sweet notes left by fans.

She went on to reveal that while their relationship was new, the pair — who had first sparked romantic speculation in February after McGraw posted a photograph of them cuddling up in Paris — had briefly dated a decade earlier.

“We dated 10 years ago for a year and then he broke up because he was like, ‘I’m not down with you, bitch,’” she said. “And then I was like ‘Fine, whatever, I’m over you, I don’t care.’ And then I went on obviously to have another relationship.”