Little Sluggers! Doug Reinhardt Introduces Twin Sons with Adorable Baseball-Themed Photo Shoot

Beau and Maverick are ready to play ball!

Doug Reinhardt‘s adorable newborn twins are picture-perfect in a snap The Hills alum, 34, shares exclusively with PEOPLE, showing the brothers posing with a baseball.

Seeming to give each other a first bump, the boys look off camera in the shot, wearing only their diapers and a brown blanket as they lay atop a pillow.

“Just a casual game of catch,” the proud new dad captioned a similar image on Instagram.

Reinhardt and his fiancée Mia Irons announced the identical boys’ birth on July 29, sharing that Beau and Maverick endured a tough start to life after spending two weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Doug Reinhardt's twin sons, Maverick and Beau

“After a month in the hospital and 2 weeks in the NICU I am happy to announce we brought our sons Maverick and Beau Reinhardt home today,” Reinhardt captioned a slideshow of photos, which included sweet shots of him doing skin-to-skin contact with the tiny babies.

“Thank you to all of our friends and family who have been so supportive over the last 2 months. We are so blessed to have two beautiful and healthy boys,” Reinhardt added.

The boys’ homecoming was especially a long time coming for Irons, who was on bed rest in the hospital for 30 days ahead of their birth. She wrote on her own post, “There is not one word strong enough to express how incredible it feels to finally get to this very day!” and praised Reinhardt “for being the axis that my world revolves around.”

“I feel a new form of gratitude after sacrificing and surrendering to so much. I’ve never been more thankful for my life and my growing family. I’m in awe. It’s so surreal … ” she added.

The babies’ arrival is not the only big recent news in the couple’s life, as Reinhardt also quietly popped the question to Irons just nine weeks before she gave birth.

She shared the exciting news and showed off her massive ring on her Instagram Story, writing, “I got engaged last night to one of the best men in the world! Together we’ve made a family and forever he will hold my heart!”