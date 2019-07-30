Doug Reinhardt Announces the Arrival of His Twin Sons After the Babies Spent 2 Weeks in NICU

Image zoom Doug Reinhardt Instagram

Doug Reinhardt is now a dad — of two!

The Hills alum, 34, and his fiancée Mia Irons are the proud new parents of twin boys Maverick and Beau.

The couple announced the news on Instagram and shared that their newborns endured a tough start to life after spending two weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“After a month in the hospital and 2 weeks in the NICU I am happy to announce we brought our sons Maverick and Beau Reinhardt home today,” Reinhardt captioned a slideshow of photos, which includes sweet shots of him doing skin-to-skin contact with the tiny babies.

“Thank you to all of our friends and family who have been so supportive over the last 2 months. We are so blessed to have two beautiful and healthy boys,” Reinhardt added.

The boys’ homecoming was especially a long time coming for Irons who was on bed rest in the hospital for 30 days ahead of their birth to monitor the twins.

Irons expressed she is completely filled with gratitude now that the twins are able to sleep in their own room finally.

“Welcome home Mav & Beau! Our two little identical twin miracles,” she wrote alongside a photo of Reinhardt doting over the boys, who can be seen swaddled in blankets.

“There is not one word strong enough to express how incredible it feels to finally get to this very day!” Irons continued.

She then went on to praise Reinhardt “for being the axis that my world revolves around.”

Irons also thanked him for “staying by my side 36 nights at the hospital.”

“I feel a new form of gratitude after sacrificing and surrendering to so much. I’ve never been more thankful for my life and my growing family. I’m in awe. It’s so surreal…” she added.

The couple did not share the twins’ exact birthday or their weight.

The babies’ arrival is not the only big news in the couple’s life, Reinhardt also quietly popped the question to Irons just 9 weeks before she gave birth.

Irons shared the exciting news and showed off her massive ring on her Instagram Stories writing, “I got engaged last night to one of the best men in the world! Together we’ve made a family and forever he will hold my heart!”

Reinhardt and Irons announced in February that Irons was pregnant with twin boys at an intimate party for their family and friends, which was hosted by Reinhardt’s mother, Kelly Roberts, and his sister Casey Beau Brown — who starred in Laguna Beach — in Newport Beach, California.

In one sweet video from the celebrations, Reinhardt and his Irons prepared to pop two large balloons — one of which was blue, while the other was pink — as their loved ones counted down to the big reveal. Then, as the couple popped their balloons, a wave of blue confetti burst out, prompting cheers all around.

Cleary overfilled with joy, Reinhardt could be seen jumping and throwing his arms up in the air with a big smile on his face. “To the boys and @mia.keana #twins,” the former reality star captioned the clip.

In another sweet snap shared by Reinhardt’s sister, the pair — who have been together since last year — could be seen giving each other a big kiss following the exciting news.

Alongside her own video from the big reveal, Irons shared that the couple first found out that they were pregnant at Christmas — a few weeks after her son from a previous relationship told Santa Claus that his wish was to have a brother.

“This pregnancy was our 2018 Christmas surprise, ironically finding out just a few weeks after Koby met Santa & wished for nothing BUT a Brother. Today we waited to find out exactly who was coming into our life! Thank you @caseybeaubrown for throwing us an amazing party, you’re incredible!” she wrote.

Reinhardt — who has dated Paris Hilton, Amanda Bynes and Lauren Conrad — was previously married to Natalie Sutton. The pair tied the knot in October 2017, before splitting in 2018.

The twins are the first children for the former baseball player, who appeared on The Hills from 2008 to 2009. Irons is already mother to son Koby.