"Even though we aren't strangers to miscarriages, it's still a tough heartbreak to endure," Karen and Deon Derrico tell PEOPLE exclusively

Doubling Down with the Derricos' Karen Derrico Suffers Miscarriage: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'

Doubling Down with the Derricos' Karen and Deon Derrico are heartbroken over the loss of their baby on the way.

During Tuesday night's show, audiences watched as the Las Vegas-based parents of 14 revealed that Karen suffered a miscarriage in late 2020.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Even though we aren't strangers to miscarriages, it's still a tough heartbreak to endure! Our hearts are broken and pieces of it go out to others that have endured this pain," Karen, 41, and Deon, 50, tell PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

"However, we must continue to thank God for our children and many other blessings that we have, and in addition we stay prayed up!" the couple adds.

Stay-at-home mom Karen and real estate investor Deon share children Darian, 15, Derrick, 10, 9-year-old twins Dallas and Denver, 7-year-old quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko and Dariz, 4-year-old Diez and Dior, and 1½-year-old triplets Dawsyn, De'Aren and Dyver.

Doubling Down with the Derricos Derrico family | Credit: TLC

On the latest episode of the family's TLC reality series, Karen told viewers that she was going to the doctor to find "answers" about her pregnancy.

"It seems like this pregnancy, it's just been a real stressor for me," she said in a self-filmed confessional. "One minute I am fine, the next they don't see a heartbeat. The next it's like, 'It's too early.' "

Karen added, "I'm anxious. Last time the sack was empty, so this time I just want to see a baby. I'm like, hoping and praying that they find a heartbeat. My emotions are all over the place. So hoping and praying today that I get all the answers that I need because this is a lot."

While Karen was getting her ultrasound, Deon played "substitute teacher" at home with the children and waited for his wife to deliver the results.

"When I found out Karen was pregnant, I wasn't just excited, I was elated," Deon told viewers. "But then after the trauma of being pregnant, then 'you're not pregnant,' then 'you may be still pregnant' to now 'we gotta found out if you're pregnant,' it takes me back to the very first time Karen miscarried. The grief that she had, I could feel it. So it makes me very nervous and afraid and I'm hoping for the absolute best news."

Doubling Down with the Derricos Karen and Deon Derrico | Credit: TLC

But after Karen's medical appointment, she delivered the devastating news to her husband, revealing that she had once again miscarried.

"I just left the doctor's and um, so they didn't get a heartbeat and my numbers didn't double like they normally do," she said on a call to Deon. "So it's official: it's a miscarriage."

"It hurts, it sucks, it's devastating. I just want to scream. When I'm dealing with the miscarriage, when I'm dealing with my grandmother's loss, when I'm dealing with Diez's potential surgery, it's just so much to try to process," Karen recalled to cameras.

In a confessional, Deon said: "Each time we get pregnant, it's like our love goes to that child. Our excitement is there for this child. And we have to grieve."

Karen Derrico Karen Derrico | Credit: Karen Derrico/Instagram

Previously speaking to PEOPLE ahead of the season 2 premiere, Karen said she was grateful that she could "relate" to supporters who have also dealt with the grief from miscarriages.

"I thank God that I'm able to relate to so many of our supporters out there on all levels with that, losing a child, having miscarriages, having a baby pass away after birth," she said. "I mean, those are things we don't like to talk about, but it feels good that you can come into my circle and feel safe talking about it, and we can relate."