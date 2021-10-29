Dorit Kemsley's Kids, 5 and 7, Are 'Unaware' of Recent Home Invasion That Happened While Asleep

Dorit Kemsley's husband Paul "PK" Kemsley says their kids are unaware of the recent home invasion and robbery.

At about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, there was an invasion and robbery in Encino Hills, California at involving three male intruders, the Los Angeles Police Department told PEOPLE, and it's since been reported that the invasion took place at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's home, where she and her two children — son Jagger, 7, and daughter Phoenix, 5 — were sleeping.

Authorities told PEOPLE there were no injuries and an "unknown amount of property" was taken from the residence during the incident.

On Friday, PK offered an update on Instagram, sharing a photo of their family of four and writing that the kids are "totally unaware" of what happened.

"Dear Friends and Followers. I would like to thank you all for your kind words of support. Dorit and myself have been overwhelmed by the show of love. We can't respond to every message (I can't even respond to all the texts and what's apps).... So I wanted to tell you all that we are doing ok. I'm home and we are all together and will get through this."

The father of five added, "The babies are great they are totally unaware and life is going to return to normal hopefully very quickly. Much Love, PK and Dorit."

According to the Daily Mail, who spoke briefly with PK at the airport, he was not home at the time of the robbery. "I don't know a lot at the moment. I just know thank God my babies are okay, thank God Dorit's okay. She's at home but not alone, and I'm rushing to her now," he said.

A rep for Dorit did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In a press release issued Thursday afternoon, LAPD said that "the victim was in the residence at the time and was met by the suspects. The victim was in fear and complied with the suspects demands by directing them to valuables. The suspects took handbags, jewelry, and watches with a significant monetary loss and fled the location in a black truck."

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, though police said in the press release that the three suspects were described as between 20 and 30 years old wearing black hoodies and dark pants.