See Donny Osmond, Wife Debbie and Family Jam Out to 'Feliz Navidad' on the 'North Pole Express'

"Debbie and I had all of our children and grandchildren on the North Pole Express," Donny Osmond wrote of the 90-minute ride through the Utah mountains

By
Published on December 28, 2022 09:29 AM
Donny Osmond Says He and Wife Debbie Had Their Grandchildren on the North Pole Express’ for the Holidays
Photo: Donny Osmond/Instagram; Brian Ach/WireImage

Donny Osmond celebrated the season in style on a Christmas-themed train in Utah with his family.

The legendary singer, 65, recently posted a video on Instagram of his brood, including wife Debbie and their children and grandchildren, enjoying the festive experience, which included hot cocoa and a "special gift from Santa," according to the Heber Valley Railroad site.

Family members of all ages rocked out to "Feliz Navidad" with their hands in the air, with a couple of the little ones dancing on the seats to the blasting tunes.

To set the tone further, the old-school wood-paneled train car was lined with lights and holiday décor for the festive occasion.

"Debbie and I had all of our children and grandchildren on the North Pole Express," Donny wrote of the 90-minute holiday attraction through the mountains.

"What a perfect way to get the Christmas spirit," Donny continued. "Thanks to everyone at #hebervalleyrailroad . We had a blast!"

"PS. I even think the lady who was trying to get through was having fun. 😁🎶🎅," he concluded of the family's epic dance party.

"I want to be on the North Pole Express!!!! ❤️," Katie Couric expressed in a comment on the family's high-spirited holiday video.

Performance runs in the Osmond blood. At the age of 5, the child star made his debut on The Andy Williams Show with four of his siblings, then known as the Osmond Brothers (sister Marie Osmond later made appearances with the group), and has since cemented his place in pop-culture history.

RELATED VIDEO: Donny Osmond's Son Josh Gets Married in Backyard Wedding After Venue Cancels Due to Coronavirus

Despite having been adored by fans his whole life, the legendary entertainer says he wouldn't be here without the enduring support of his wife of 44 years.

"Debbie has given my life stability," Donny told PEOPLE in February. "She keeps my feet on the ground."

Donny and Debbie, 63, first met in 1970, when he was a 16-year-old teen superstar and she a "sweet" 15-year-old cheerleader.

"There was something simple about her, and I lived a very complicated life," he said of his wife, with whom he shares five sons and 13 grandchildren.

And for Donny, placing family ahead of work is a no-brainer. "That's what balances my life out," he told PEOPLE. "Family is the most important thing, because the curtain will come down eventually, and then what do you have?"

