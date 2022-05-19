Donnie Wahlberg Celebrates 'Awesome Stepson' Evan's 20th Birthday with Sweet Tribute
Donnie Wahlberg is wishing his stepson a very happy birthday!
On Wednesday, Wahlberg shared a sweet photo on Instagram in honor of wife Jenny McCarthy's son Evan's big day.
In the picture, Evan smiles for a selfie while posing in front of a festive balloon display with the number 20.
"Happy 20th Birthday to my awesome step son @evanjasher! Hope you have the happiest day ever, Evan. 🎂🎉🎈," writes Wahlberg, 52.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Jenny McCarthy Says Marriage to Donnie Wahlberg Is Still 'Exciting' 7 Years in: 'Lucky in Love'
McCarthy, 49, also paid tribute to her son with a heartfelt post on Instagram, featuring a video montage of photos of Evan through the years.
"Happy birthday @evanjasher You are the most kind hearted, loving soul that has ever walked the earth. I'm so lucky to be your mom. Happy birthday you sweet 20 year old MAN! Ah! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," McCarthy writes.
McCarthy and Wahlberg tied the knot in 2014 and renewed their vows last year on their seventh anniversary.
The Masked Singer judge shares son Evan with ex John Asher while Wahlberg shares sons Xavier Alexander, 29, and Elijah Hendrix, 20, with ex Kimberley Fey.