It’s double the baby joy for Donatella Arpaia!

The celebrity chef, 47, and husband Allan Stewart welcomed twins on Oct. 20, PEOPLE confirms exclusively. Son Noah Christian, weighing 5 lb. 12 oz., and daughter Emma Mariella, weighing 5 lb. 8 oz., were born in Miami.

“God enriched our life with two little miracles! We are filled with gratitude and joy,” says Arpaia, who also shares a son Alessandro, 7, with Stewart, the chief of cardiac surgery at Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute.

The Iron Chef star first announced her pregnancy in May during a segment on the Today show. After many failed rounds of in vitro fertilization, Arpaia said they were inspired by new mom Hoda Kotb — who welcomed her daughter Haley Joy through adoption in February 2017 — to begin considering other options to expand their family.

Donatella Arpaia and family

But then Alessandro had a surprise: He knew his mom would become pregnant after a conversation, he said, that he’d had with God. “I said, ‘Alessandro, did you read a story at school? Where did this idea come from?’ He said, ‘God,’ ” Arpaia said. “I said, ‘Where are these babies coming from?’ He said, ‘From your belly, Mommy.’ “

The conversation prompted the couple to give IVF one more try, and two months later the stick turned blue.

In a July conversation with PEOPLE, the couple also revealed that Alessandro had taken his premonition one step further. Explained Stewart, “He said, ‘God told me that you’re going to have two babies. They’re going to be a boy and a girl, and their names are going to be Noah and Emma.’ “



Though genetic testing initially indicated that the twins were both boys, a follow-up revealed there had been a mix-up and that Alessandro had been correct after all.

And while Arpaia wasn’t 100 percent on board with the names Emma and Noah at first, she clearly had a change of heart.