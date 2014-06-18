Donald and Vanessa Trump Welcome Daughter Chloe Sophia

The Celebrity Apprentice advisor and his wife Vanessa welcomed their fifth child on Monday, June 16, their rep tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Image zoom

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

It’s a girl!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa welcomed their fifth child on Monday, June 16, their rep tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Daughter Chloe Sophia arrived at 11:56 p.m. and weighed in at 8 lbs., 6 oz.

“It’s a girl!!!! Vanessa and I are very excited to be bringing home our little bundle of joy today,” the Trump Organization’s Executive Vice President of Development and Acquisitions announced Wednesday via Twitter, adding the hashtag #FullHouse.

The new addition certainly joins a busy brood. The couple, who didn’t find out the sex of the baby prior to delivery, are already parents to daughter Kai Madison, 7, and sons Donald John III, 5, Tristan Milos, 2½, and Spencer Frederick, 20 months.

Baby girl has a few cousins to play with as well — Trump’s sister Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner are parents to daughter Arabella, 2½, and son Joseph, 8 months.

Trump — who also acts as a boardroom advisor on The Apprentice — and Vanessa, both 36, celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in November.

div.block-quote blockquote {

background: #f9f9f9;

border-left: 10px solid #ccc;

margin: 1.5em 10px;

padding: 0.5em 10px;

quotes: "\201C""\201D""\2018""\2019";

}

div.block-quote blockquote:before {

color: #ccc;

content: open-quote;

font-size: 4em;

line-height: 0.1em;

margin-right: 0.25em;

vertical-align: -0.4em;

}

div.block-quote blockquote p {

display: inline;

}

div.block-quote cite {

background: #c0cbdb;

}

div.block-quote blockquote {

background: #f9f9f9;

border-left: 10px solid #ccc;

margin: 1.5em 10px;

padding: 0.5em 10px;

quotes: "\201C""\201D""\2018""\2019";

}

div.block-quote blockquote:before {

color: #ccc;

content: open-quote;

font-size: 4em;

line-height: 0.1em;

margin-right: 0.25em;

vertical-align: -0.4em;

}

div.block-quote blockquote p {

display: inline;

}

div.block-quote cite {

background: #c0cbdb;

}

div.block-quote blockquote {

background: #f9f9f9;

border-left: 10px solid #ccc;

margin: 1.5em 10px;

padding: 0.5em 10px;

quotes: "\201C""\201D""\2018""\2019";

}

div.block-quote blockquote:before {

color: #ccc;

content: open-quote;

font-size: 4em;

line-height: 0.1em;

margin-right: 0.25em;

vertical-align: -0.4em;

}

div.block-quote blockquote p {

display: inline;

}

div.block-quote cite {

background: #c0cbdb;

}