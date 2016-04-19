Sorry Donald! Trump's Granddaughter Prefers Elmo as a Candidate Over Her Grandfather

When it comes to a 22-month-old, no presidential candidate can hold a candle to Elmo

When it comes to a 22-month-old, no presidential candidate can hold a candle to Elmo.

Donald Trump Jr. proved that when he took his daughter Chloe Sophia to the voting polls during New York’s primary on Tuesday and shared an adorable video of the tyke, considering who gets her vote. And let’s just say grandpa Donald Trump has some stiff competition.

“They’re never too young to get involved. Got to take Chloe to vote in today’s #nyprimary as she’s the only one not in school,” Donald Jr. captioned the video on Instagram. “As a late decider it was a close call for her with grandpa aka @realdonaldtrump edging out Elmo but if you listen close she actually says grandpa before I do and I missed it. Too cute #MakeAmericaGreatAgain #Trump2016.”

Although Chloe was pretty adamant about her vote for the beloved Sesame Street character, she eventually settled on the GOP frontrunner after some persuading from dad.

While Trump’s often been in the spotlight for his controversial remarks on the campaign trail, in his cover story for PEOPLE last year, the billionaire businessman opened about his family.

“I always prided myself on being a good father,” he said. “With my children, I was always available.”

And Donald Jr. agrees. The father of five, who works for Trump’s company, told PEOPLE that despite anything that was going on in his businesses, the real estate mogul was always around his children.

“When we were kids, we’d be sitting in a boardroom while he was negotiating a deal, and if we were playing with trucks, making noise, it didn’t matter,” he recalled.