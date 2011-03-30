Donald Trump Jr. and wife Vanessa are expecting their third child, the Celebrity Apprentice advisor Tweeted Wednesday.

Baby No. 3 On the Way for Donald Trump Jr.

The Trump family continues to expand!

Donald Trump Jr. and wife Vanessa are expecting their third child, the Celebrity Apprentice advisor Tweeted Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Ok guys BIG NEWS (at least for me) my awesome wife Vanessa has another bun in the oven,” Trump Jr., 33, wrote. “Baby #3 on the way. Wish us luck!!!”

The couple, who married in May 2005 in Florida, are already parents to son Donnie John III, 2, and daughter Kai Madison, 3½.

Sharing in the good news was pregnant little sister Ivanka Trump, who Tweeted back, “Auntie Ivanka is so excited!”