Donald Glover Says He's Considered a Vasectomy and Growing Family Through Adoption

Donald Glover may not be done adding to his brood just yet!

The Atlanta creator, 37, opened up about expanding his family through adoption during a GQ interview with actress Michaela Coel published on Tuesday, sharing that "it might be nice to be get a girl in there" after welcoming his third child — a boy also named Donald — amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

When the I May Destroy You star, 33, made a comment about freezing her eggs "just in case," Glover replied, "That’s great. I feel like it’s gonna become more and more [common]."

"Because I’ve actually had that thing where I’m like, 'Maybe I should just get a vasectomy and just freeze those asset,' " he continued. "Because adopting kids, my family adopting kids ... And we actually have been talking about [it], because we have three boys so I’m like, 'Oh, it might be nice to be get a girl in there.' "

"So I think all those are great options. But it is hard," the actor said.

Glover welcomed his first son, Legend, with his partner Michelle in 2016. The couple's second son was born in 2018.

The Solo: A Star Wars Story star spoke about the birth of his third child during his Zoom discussion with Coel, calling it an "intense, weird moment" as it happened during nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died while in police custody after an officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

"Yeah, it was nuts," Glover recalled. "I was in the hospital bed. My son had just been born, like, an hour before and I was watching the George Floyd video. It was such a weird moment."

The dad of three went on to say that his youngest son was named after his late father Donald Glover Sr., who died in 2018.

"It was such an intense, weird moment, because I’m watching that video and it’s like eight minutes long, so you’re sitting there and I had just had this amazing, joyful, expanding moment, plus my dad had passed away recently, so [my son] was named after my father ... I don’t even know what, really, the word is to describe it," he said. "It was just expanding: the empathy and compassion and the terror and the joy of it."

The "This Is America" rapper shared that the emotional experience was compounded when Legend began to ask about the protests over police brutality and racial injustice.

"It’s just heavy," Glover said, before praising Coel's HBO series, which she also created and co-directed, for being able to "whittle down that kind of thing."