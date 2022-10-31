Donald Faison's Daughter Wilder Dresses Up as His 'Clueless' Counterpart Dionne for Halloween

Donald Faison's daughter channeled one of his greatest roles for Halloween.

The Clueless actor shared photos on Instagram of two of his children celebrating Halloween on Monday. Daughter Wilder Frances, 7, posed with her dad for an iconic picture where she dresses as Dionne from the famous '90s film.

"#Holloween2022," the actor captioned the post.

Faison poses behind her in a hoodie and backward Kangol hat, similar to what he wore in the film.

In addition to Wilder, Faison is also father to sons Rocco, 9, and Kobe, 20, twins Dade and Kaya, 23, and son Sean, 26.

Donald Faison/Instagram

The Scrubs actor also shared Rocco's costume, with the 9-year-old crushing his look as 90s NBA star Allen Iverson. He wore a full Philadelphia 76ers red uniform and a blue sweatband and a chain as he posed on the steps with a basketball in hand.

While at Disney's California Adventure theme park for Disney Junior's Fun Fest in April, Faison talked about the possibility of someone else playing his character Murray Duvall in a reboot or sequel.

"I'm not a big fan of the remake, especially of something that I'm in, you know what I mean?" he said. "If I'm in it, I don't want to see somebody else playing me."

Lou Rocco/ABC/Getty

Despite his age, Faison hopes his days of playing his bad boy character aren't over. If he has it his way, next time the cast will head back to the big screen. He even has ideas for where everyone would be today.

"I would want to say do another movie, to be honest with you," Faison said. "Anything. Clueless 2 would be awesome and it's not us anymore, it's our kids. And now Cher is the Mel Horowitz character. I would think that Cher and Josh would still be together, even though it's a little weird."