Don Lemon Says He's 'Thinking About Starting a Family' with Fiancé Tim Malone After They Wed

"We're thinking about, do we want to adopt, do we want to go through surrogacy, how we want to do it," Don Lemon said

Don Lemon is (almost) ready to become a dad.

Appearing virtually on The Tamron Hall Show Wednesday, the 55-year-old CNN anchor spoke candidly about his hopes for having children in the near future with his fiancé Tim Malone, a 36-year-old real estate agent.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Yes, I'm thinking about starting a family," Lemon told host Tamron Hall, adding that the couple plan to wait until after their wedding — which has been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — to have kids together.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

DON LEMON Image zoom Don Lemon (left) and Tim Malone | Credit: Roy Rochlin/WireImage

"Listen, we got to get married first," said the This Is the Fire author. "And we're waiting for COVID to be over to do that because I just don't think it's a good time to get married do it during COVID. Now we want to be able to celebrate with our friends, we want to be able to celebrate safely."

"But yeah," Lemon added, "so we're thinking about, do we want to adopt, do we want to go through surrogacy, how we want to do it. Tim is definitely going to have to be the one that to have the kid because he's younger his body will bounce back."

Lemon and Malone got engaged in 2019 when the latter popped the question to the TV journalist via the couple's pooches. For the past year, they have been isolating together amid the pandemic in New York.

Speaking to Hall, 50, about the romance, Lemon said that Malone "was just the right person" for him.

"I just found the right person, the person who believes in unconditional love, who believes in the challenges, going through the challenges, weathering the storms of a relationship because relationships aren't easy and I don't think they're supposed to be easy," he explained. "Someone who really believes in family, and I decided you know I need to lean into my life because I grew up never thinking that I'd be able to be open about who I was in love with and about my love life and my relationship."

Lemon continued: "I actually grew up thinking that I would never get married, or it will just be a roommate, you know, or I could never tell my family or be honest with the public about it. And then once same sex marriage passed, I said, you know, why not, why not get married?" Why not, you know, fall in love and have all the happiness that everybody else is entitled to and so that's where I am right now."

"I'm just trying to be happy," he added, "and do the right thing in life and love someone and start a family."