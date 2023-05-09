Don Johnson Jokes Daughter Dakota's Only Advice to Him Would Probably Be 'Go Away, Dad' (Exclusive)

The Miami Vice actor joked with PEOPLE about his father-daughter relationship while out at his Book Club: The Next Chapter premiere in New York City

By
Published on May 9, 2023 08:54 AM
Don Johnson attends the premiere of "Book Club: The Next Chapter"
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Don Johnson is a proud family man.

On Monday, the Miami Vice alum, 73, spoke to PEOPLE about his love for his kids and the nature of his relationship with his daughter Dakota Johnson, 33.

"We don't get involved in each other's worlds, we're father and daughter," says Johnson about the respect they have for each other's career space while at the Book Club: The Next Chapter premiere in New York City.

"She's a professional I'm a professional," he adds.

This also extends to the idea of handing out advice to each other — and Dakota's mom, Melanie Griffith, 65.

"I don't know what she'd give me advice about at this point, but probably, 'Go away, Dad'!" Johnson jokes about their personal dynamic.

On a more serious note, the Golden Globe winner says his favorite escape at the end of a busy day is being with his kids.

Don Johnson attends the premiere of "Book Club: The Next Chapter"
Steve Eichner/Variety via Getty Images

"I love being with my kids and I have a lot of them, so I kind of just make the rounds," says Johnson, adding, "I'm a very simple guy, I like to walk, I like nature and all of that stuff, and I love hanging out with my beautiful wife."

The Django Unchained star is married to Kelley Phleger, 54, with whom he shares kids Grace, 23, Jasper, 20, and Deacon, 17. Along with Dakota, he also has a son Jesse, 40, with Griffith.

The Book Club sequel sees him engaged to screen icon Jane Fonda, 85, whose character Vivian is vacationing in Italy with her best pals for her Bachelorette Party. The comedy also stars Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen and Andy Garcia.

Don Johnson and Dakota Johnson attend The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter party
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure," an official synopsis states.

The famous ladies were also in attendance at the event at the AMC Lincoln Square 13, which was followed by an afterparty at Tavern On the Green in Central Park, which was specially converted to resemble an Italian cafe for the evening.

Book Club 2: The Next Chapter premieres in theaters on May 12.

