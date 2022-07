I was pregnant. The pregnancy process got started in my body, but, for some reason, it was interrupted, which caused me to have a miscarriage. I feel bad because I was really excited when I found out. All the urine tests that I did and all the tests that came out positive, I was happy, I was excited. I even called my family because I thought I was going to be a mother. But it didn't happen. I thought it was a gift from God.