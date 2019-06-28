Soccer Stars Dom Dwyer and Sydney Leroux Dwyer Welcome Daughter Roux James

It’s a girl for Dom and Sydney Leroux Dwyer!

The professional-soccer-star spouses welcomed their second child, a daughter named Roux James, on Friday morning.

“Roux James 💕 our sweet girl came into the world kicking and screaming (just like her parents) at 3:42 am. Welcome to the world baby girl,” the new mom tweeted along with a sweet photo of her baby girl.

Proud dad Dom also shared photos of their newborn from the hospital. “This is my chance, to share my world with you…. and I know you’re gonna like it,” he tweeted with an adorable image of their 2½-year-old son Cassius meeting his baby sister for the first time.

“Congrats, Syd! We love you and love Roux James so much already!” the U.S. Women’s National Team commented.

This is my chance, to share my world with you…. and I know you’re gonna like it 🌎

Just over a month after announcing she had suffered a miscarriage in an emotional post, the Olympic gold medalist happily revealed in November that she and her husband were expecting another baby.

Image zoom Sydney Leroux Dwyer/Instagram

“Don’t worry Cassius. Mommy and daddy cried too,” the 29-year-old athlete, who also plays for the Orlando Pride, wrote on Instagram to accompany a photo of the couple’s son and a sonogram.

The 28-year-old new dad of two — who is a member of the U.S. men’s national team and the MLS’ Orlando City Soccer Club — also shared the announcement on Instagram, simply captioning his post with a victory-hand emoji.

The Dwyers wed in January 2015 and welcomed Cassius in September of the following year.

Alongside a group snapshot from her baby shower in early May, Leroux Dwyer sent well wishes to her Pride teammates Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris and Alex Morgan before they headed to France to defend the U.S. women’s national team’s title at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“I love these girls and I’m so proud of them!” she captioned the image. “When they come back with the GOLD they’ll be aunties all over again. 🇺🇸🥇 #samesamebutvvvvdifferent“

Leroux Dwyer shared more photographs of multiple events honoring their daughter on the way, writing, “I couldn’t be more grateful this past week. From Vancouver to Orlando baby girl and I were showered with so much love it makes me teary (just my hormones though).”

“I can’t wait until she gets here so she can meet all the amazing people in her mama’s life. Thank you. 💕,” she added to accompany the sweet follow-up post.