Dolly Parton to Release Children's Book About Her God-Dog Billy the Kid: 'He's a Big Star'

Dolly Parton’s Billy the Kid Makes it Big is the singer's third children's book, following Coat Of Many Colors and I Am A Rainbow

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

Published on December 8, 2022 10:00 AM
Dolly Parton
Photo: Penguin Young Readers

Dolly Parton can't wait to introduce her god-dog Billy the Kid to young readers.

The music icon, 76, will release her third children's book, Dolly Parton's Billy the Kid Makes it Big, on April 25, 2023, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

The kids' book, which features illustrations by MacKenzie Haley, follows Billy the Kid, a dog who loves barking to the beat of country music and wants to make it big as a country music star in Nashville.

When Billy the Kid runs into bullies at the Battle of the Bow-wows, he must call on his favorite songs and help from new friends to regain his self-confidence and be the star he always knew he could be.

Dolly Parton's Billy the Kid Makes it Bi
Penguin Young Readers

The picture book will be published by Penguin Workshop, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, and is aimed at readers ages 4 to 7.

"I am so proud to bring this book and the message it conveys to life," Parton tells PEOPLE in a statement. "Years back I wrote a song 'Makin' Fun Ain't Funny' for my children's album I Believe In You. I wanted kids to understand how harmful bullying can be to someone."

Dolly Parton
Penguin Young Readers

"When I launched the Doggy Parton line of pet products earlier this year, my god-dog Billy got to be the star of the show. Since he's a big star now, I knew a story with him at the center could help drive home important messages in a unique way," she adds. "I hope this is the first of many books with Billy."

Parton's new release follows her two other children's books, Coat of Many Colors in 1994 and I Am A Rainbow in 2009.

