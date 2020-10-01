Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The DockATot and William Morris Collection — including DockATot docks, tents, bassinets and more — is set to launch on Nov. 9

DockATot Teams Up with Morris & Co. for Chic New Nature-Inspired Collection of Baby and Kid Gear

DockATot just took their style game up a major notch.

The Scandinavian company, known for its highly popular baby loungers, announced their newest collaboration with Morris & Co. in a press release Thursday, describing the latter as "the storied British interiors brand recognized for its nature-inspired fabrics and furnishings."

Set to launch on Nov. 9, the collection will include chic patterns decorating well-loved DockATot products like the Deluxe+ ($195) and Grand ($280 to $300) docks, as well as items like the Futon Royale floor mat ($200), Quintessentially Morris decorative pillow ($90) and Dream Weaver/Moses Basket ($475).

"The collection provides a fresh level of integrity and style for the nursery, home and beyond, perfect for the fashion-forward family," reads a statement from DockATot about the new venture.

Aside from the previously mentioned products, the DockATot and William Morris Collection will also include the La Maman Wedge nursing pillow ($90), the Zen Pillow bolster ($90), a Meditation Pillow ($250) and even a tent for kids to play in ($475).

In the statement, DockATot's founder and designer Lisa Furuland Kotsianis shares that she has "always admired the works of William Morris," making the partnership a perfect fit.

"His ornately beautiful fabrics and furnishings were at the epicenter of the arts and crafts movement, a time period in design that I think lends itself perfectly to a family-friendly home," she adds.

Morris, who died in 1896, was "a leading figure of the Arts and Crafts Movement in Victorian Britain," who is "best known for his carpet, fabric and wallpaper patterns," according to the release.

"Morris' designs depict swirling plants, flowers and elegant gardens found in England in the 1860s," the release continues. "By marrying them with the DockATot family of products, parents can now add a touch of the verdant English Countryside to their home décor."