DockATot Expands Luxury Offerings with Sleep Essentials Like Sleep Bags, Rompers and Swaddles

The DockATot Sleep Essentials invites your little ones to enjoy a luxurious night’s sleep through a new collection of sleep essentials

DockATot is helping parents and their little ones to get their best night of sleep yet.

The Scandinavian company, known for its highly popular baby loungers, announced its newest collection complete with everything a family needs for a good night's rest.

Launching Tuesday, the Sleep Essentials collection includes swaddles, sleep bags and rompers that have been uniquely designed and offer buttery-soft fabrics and elegant finishes to support and enhance rest time.

dockatot Credit: DockATot

The DockATot Sleep Bag ($60 - 65) — available in six stylish reversible designs — helps keep infants safe and secure at night with their smartly designed new wearable blanket. The blanket can be worn over a onesie or pajamas, to keep newborns and infants comfortably warm all night long, and features a stylish tulip shape that helps the baby's legs remain loose.

The side zipper makes for easy diaper changes, while the shoulder snaps simplify outfit changes for parents. Available sizes are 0-6 months and 6-12 months.

dockatot Credit: DockATot

The DockATot Sleep Romper ($65 - $70) keeps toddlers safe and secure during sleep time and can also be worn over a onesie or pajamas.

The sleep romper is designed specifically for toddlers on the move and is perfect for daytime naps and nighttime slumbers. The legs allow for growing walkers to safely toddle around when they arise from their sleep and come available in various thermal overall grade (TOG) options.

The romper also allows parents the same ease as the sleep bags, with a side zipper and shoulder snaps to simplify the on and off process for parents.

dockatot Credit: DockATot

For the littlest ones, there's the DockATot Swaddle. Sold in sets of two ($65-75), these swaddles were created to provide a calming touch and comfort for babies during rest time and beyond.

According to a release announcing the collection, "Parents have been using swaddle blankets for centuries to aid in the well-being of their newborns."

"Swaddling closely mimics the feeling of being in the womb to give babies extra comfort during sleep. Each blanket has been created with the utmost attention to detail and finished with a decorative scalloped edge stitching in color coordinated embroidery," the release continues.

The DockATot Swaddle can be useful to parents beyond just sleep time. The swaddle can be used for diaper-changing, as covers while nursing and for keeping baby protected from the elements.