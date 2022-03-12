Desiree Lindstrom, the fiancée of late rapper DMX, discussed their son Exodus' health condition on the It's Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast for World Kidney Day

DMX's Fiancée Reveals Their Son Exodus, 5, Has Stage 3 Chronic Kidney Disease But Is 'Stable'

Desiree Lindstrom, the fiancée of late rapper DMX, is opening up about their son's health struggles.

Lindstrom visited the It's Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast this week and shared that their 5-year-old son, Exodus, has been diagnosed with stage 3 chronic kidney disease.

"Exodus is stable. He's been stable since I had him," Lindstrom, 29, said on the podcast.

"He still has stage 3 kidney disease, and I'm just continuing to keep his potassium down," she continued, explaining that "you can't eat high potassium foods" with chronic kidney disease.

"He goes to the doctor very often. I make sure that his creatinine levels are at the levels he needs to be to keep him stable," she continued, adding, "He's an amazing child."

Lindstrom also posted the excerpt of the podcast to her Instagram on Friday, the day after World Kidney Day (part of National Kidney Month).

She wrote in the caption, "Exodus is an amazing child! Blessed to be his mother through this journey."

"March is the month that brings awareness to kidney disease," she continued. "Take the time to learn about CKD [chronic kidney disease]. Knowledge is key. Thank you for the support @nationalkidneyfoundation and #columbiapresbyterianhospitalnyc. Prayers are much appreciated!"

Also on Friday, Lindstrom shared a video post of her adorable son, in which she is heard asking him, "Hey Exodus, what is today?"

"Happy National Kidney Day!" the child responds.

"National Kidney Day...March 10th! Blessings from our family to yours!" Lindstrom wrote in the caption. "Exodus is a CKD Warrior and an amazing child!"

Lindstrom and DMX, real name Earl Simmons, welcomed Exodus in 2016. The rapper died on April 9 of last year following a heart attack at the age of 50.

Also this month, actor Wilmer Valderrama took some time to help people better understand their kidney health.

The NCIS star, 42, partnered with the National Kidney Foundation for a nationwide PSA campaign, "Are You the 33%?" The initiative, timed to National Kidney Month, focuses on the 33 percent of American adults who are at risk for developing kidney disease.

"It was really scary to find out kidney disease doesn't have any symptoms," Valderrama told PEOPLE, noting that some of his close family members have diabetes and high blood pressure, two of the most common risk factors for developing the disease.

"You don't know you have kidney disease until it's too late," he added. "Then it's a critical and urgent treatment that you've got to do in order to have a shot at fixing it. That, to me, was really sobering."