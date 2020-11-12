"How can you look so pretty after just giving birth?!" he said of his wife, model Annika Backes, whom he called a "real champion"

DJ Tiësto and Wife Welcome Daughter Viola Margreet: 'Gives Me Feelings I Never Knew I Had in Me'

DJ Tiësto is a dad!

The Dutch music producer, 51, (whose real name is Tijs Michiel Verwest) and his wife, model Annika Backes, 24, welcomed their first child, he announced on his social media channels Thursday. The couple, who tied the knot in September 2019, introduced daughter Viola Margreet alongside photos of the newborn.

Tiësto remarked that his child musters emotions in him that he "never knew" were there.

"Say hi to my daughter Viola Margreet Verwest 🥰 She gives me feelings I never knew I had in me.❤️❤️," he wrote on Instagram. "And her mom @annikaverwest is a real champion. How can you look so pretty after just giving birth?! 😍😍"

Annika shared more photos on her Instagram page, writing: "The best feeling in the world 🥰😇 I love you so much Viola Verwest."

Tiësto and Annika met at Catch restaurant in New York City in 2015 and got engaged in 2018 over the Thanksgiving holiday, they previously told Vogue. "We started hanging out for the next two months, and when Coachella came around, we decided the day before to go together," she said of when they first met.

"We spent the weekend running around the festival and having the best time, just the two of us. When we didn't get tired of each other for one second, and even flew back to New York City and still didn't want to leave each other, that was when we both knew," Annika recalled.

Of their wedding day, Tiësto shared with Vogue that he "felt overwhelmed with emotions because we have been in love for so long and thinking about this day forever, and then it was finally here."

On Wednesday, Annika shared a pair of mirror selfies on Instagram showing off her pregnancy figure, as she captioned the post, "My last bump pics 🥺😇."