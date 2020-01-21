DJ Khaled Welcomes His Second Son: 'Another One!'

Asahd is a big brother!

On Monday, Jan. 20, DJ Khaled shared a series of social media posts announcing that he and his wife of 11 years, Nicole Tuck, welcomed their second child: a baby boy.

News of the baby’s arrival came through a series of photos of Khaled posing in the hospital delivery room with Tuck’s doctor, Dr. Jin.

“Dr Jin said you ready 🤲🏽,” Khaled captioned the first picture of Dr. Jin — dressed in her scrubs — comforting the musician, who appeared stressed out.

A photo of Khaled praying with his eyes closed followed, as well as a picture of the “I’m the One” singer looking off in the distance, with Tuck’s hospital bed in the background.

Eventually, Khaled shared the good news with a picture of he and Dr. Jin high-fiving.

“THANK YOU ALLAH!” he wrote. “THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE! BLESS UP DR JIN! 🤲🏽”

He ended with one of his signature catchphrases: “ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

A rep for Khaled did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for confirmation.

The newborn joins the couple’s son Asahd, who was born on Oct. 23, 2016.

Many of Khaled’s celebrity friends sent their well wishes on social media.

“CONGRATS KING AND QUEEN KHALED & NICOLE!!!” rapper Busta Rhymes commented on Khaled’s Instagram post.

Other messages of congratulations came in from Chance the Rapper, LunchMoney Lewis, Tommy Mottola, Cool & Dre, DJ Pharris, DJ Clark Kent, and Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes.

Khaled and Tuck announced that a baby was on the way in mid-September with a video taken during Tuck’s sonogram appointment. “Asahd, look at your brother! That’s your brother,” Khaled said in the footage. “God is great.”

“Asahd, you’re about to have a brother,” the hitmaker later added.

“Daddy, another one,” the little boy said adorably in the clip, referencing another one of his dad’s famous tagline.

The father of two added a heartwarming caption to the post: “All I ever wanted to do was inspire the world to be great and to leave a legacy. Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way.”

“I’m feeling more inspired than ever now. As we go into this journey I’m taking FANLUV along with me to keep the love and blessings flowing to the world! #FAMILY God is the greatest. MAMA ASAHD, ASAHD WE GOT ANOTHER ONE !! ALLAH I LOVE YOU SO MUCH !!!!! MY QUEEN I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ! ASAHD I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ! And to the little boy in my QUEEN’S BELLY I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! #WETHEBEST!” he added in the post.

Khaled has notably featured his older son in much of his music, even naming his latest album Father of Asahd. The youngster is credited as an executive producer on the record — and all of his dad’s latest albums.

Fatherhood is important to Khaled. In late September, the artist shared a collage-style photo of a childhood picture of himself next to one of Asahd. “#TBT Khaled and my son ASAHD !” he captioned the sepia-colored snap.

The star recently raved about his family, telling PEOPLE this past May, “[I’m focused on] being the most amazing father and the most amazing king to my queen. She’s so beautiful! She’s the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen in my life. And my son is everything.”