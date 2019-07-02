DJ Khaled Reveals What It's Like Potty-Training 2-Year-Old Son Asahd: 'It's a Team Effort'

DJ Khaled is officially on daddy doody.

The superstar deejay and producer, who hosted this past weekend’s Days of Summer Cruise in partnership with CÎROC Summer Watermelon, tells PEOPLE that he and fiancée Nicole Tuck are busy potty-training their 2-year-old Asahd.

“He’s out here growing so fast,” says Khaled, 43, of his only child. “I’ve been on the road for like two weeks. I came home and I’m so proud of him because he’s talking a lot more. Before I left out of town he was saying ‘Father of Asahd, Father of Asahd’.”

His son’s latest words are extra special for the Miami-based star, who titled his new album Father of Asahd and chose cover art of him twinning with his famous toddler.

“I call him big boy now,” explains Khaled, “Today I actually watched him not wear his diaper. He’s potty-training now and my queen [Tuck], she’s so amazing.”

And though the adults-only Days of Summer Cruise with CÎROC gave him a few days off, Khaled says back at home he definitely has a hand in the dirty work.

“All of us are taking part, Mama of Asahd, Father of Asahd, and we love our nanny,” he adds. “She’s family, her name is Rosa. So it’s a team effort, you know what I’m saying. He’s a grown boy though, he’s good.”

He’s also the star’s biggest musical inspiration these days. “I do everything for my son and my queen and my family. The whole album is inspired by my son,” he says of his 11th album released on May 17, which features stars like Beyoncé, Cardi B and John Legend.

“When my son is in the studio, when he hears certain songs he does certain things,” he says of the talented tot. “When we were making this album he gave me the indication that we got some hits in our hands.”

Despite reports that Khaled was displeased after his latest work didn’t take the #1 spot on Billboard‘s top albums chart, The Keys author says he’s unbothered.

“Of course, ‘They’ never gon’ want you to have it,” he says, using his common refrain, “But at the end of the day we’re blessed and we’re always going to continue doing what we do and being grateful.”