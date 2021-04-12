The DJ Khaled We The Best x Cybex Stroller collection is now available to buy

We the Best! DJ Khaled Teams Up with Cybex for Tropical Stroller Collection — Inspired by His Sons

DJ Khaled and Nicole Tucker drew inspiration from their roles as parents for their latest project.

While recently chatting with PEOPLE about teaming up with premium baby stroller brand Cybex for a unique We The Best Stroller collaboration, Khaled and Tucker, both 45, opened up about how their two sons — Asahd, 4, and Aalam, 14 months — were the inspiration behind the new collection.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Featuring a stroller with an intricate jungle-themed design, the DJ Khaled We The Best x Cybex Stroller collection also features a matching car seat, changing bag and umbrella, among other items.

"My son Asahd's name means lion in Arabic so it started from there," Tucker tells PEOPLE exclusively of the design process behind the collection. "When we had him, originally I wanted a stroller that had lions on it. So when I had the opportunity to design [this collection], I said, 'Let me just go with the whole jungle theme.' "

"And Aalam's name means world in Arabic so then I wanted to represent every animal I possibly could fit on there that's in the jungle," she adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

DJ Khaled Image zoom Credit: Cybex

DJ Khaled Image zoom Credit: Cybex

Coming up with the idea for the collaboration with Cybex, Khaled says, was something he and his "queen" initially decided on together.

"We a family, and me, personally, I was sitting with my queen Nicole and we was just talking about our foundation and what we doing for the kids and for the families in need and they inspired us," he says. "[We wanted to] take [my motto] 'We the Best' and not just use it as a lifestyle, but also as, 'We the Best' family."

"As far as designing it," the famed musician adds, "Nicole went into deep meditation to capture everything that our family is about, and at the same time represent the light, love, positivity and great energy."

DJ Khaled Image zoom Credit: Cybex

The pair also drew influence from their love of the tropics for their team up collaboration.