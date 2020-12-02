"I couldn't wait to have kids — it's something I'd been talking about most of my adult life," says DJ Khaled, who shares sons Asahd, 4, and Aalam, 10 months, with wife Nicole Tuck

DJ Khaled Says He's a 'Protective' Dad — and Only Plays 'Clean Versions' of Songs Around His Sons

DJ Khaled is basking in the joys of fatherhood.

The Grammy winner, 45, opens up about raising his two sons — Asahd, 4, and Aalam, 10 months — with wife Nicole Tuck in Parents magazine's January 2021 edition, posing in matching outfit with his boys. Khaled says he "always wanted to be a dad" and "couldn't wait to have kids — it's something I'd been talking about most of my adult life."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Now, as the father of two, he says his little ones "bring me joy every single day." He is a "protective" parent, the "Wild Thoughts" artist will admit, careful to allow his older son to only listen to sanitized versions of music.

"I do try and keep life as traditional as possible, because we live in a very hectic world," Tuck says. "I want them to enjoy being kids as long as they possibly can. I try to keep it like how we grew up as much as possible."

"Yes, because they learn so fast, you know what I'm saying?" Khlaed agrees. "So we're protective. We're definitely cautious about the TV, and when we listen to hip-hop, it's always the clean versions of everything. That's mandatory!"

The couple define their personal parenting styles, with Khaled claiming "fun" while Tuck takes "structured." Khaled concedes: "True. I always tell the kids we are so blessed to have Mommy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Credit: Alexander Saladrigas for PARENTS

The parents open up about their older son Asahd, with Dad calling him "such a good kid" and adding that "we are so blessed it's unbelievable." (Khaled updates that Aalam is currently "learning how to walk.")

"It's amazing that we have never had to put him in a corner or anything like that," says Tuck. "The most I ever have to say is, 'Okay, I'm going to count.' And as soon as I say 'One,' that's it. I don't even have to go to 'Two.' "

"Asahd definitely has chores," she adds. "Even though we have housekeepers, he knows how to make his bed. And he puts away his toys. Actually, he's more organized than we are."

"And he wants to help make us breakfast," says Khaled. "He loves to make chocolate-chip pancakes. That's his specialty."

RELATED VIDEO: DJ Khaled Welcomes His Second Son: 'Another One!'

The hip-hop hit-maker also shares that he has a favorite part of the day with hist firstborn when they share sweet bonding time.

"We do this thing after lunch where we drive around together in the golf cart, just him and me. That's our time," says Khaled.

"He tells me everything he's doing and what he's been thinking about. And I talk to him about how proud we are of him and how good he's doing in school, and how great he is at being a big brother."