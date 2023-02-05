DJ Khaled Says He's 'Living Proof That Dreams Come True' as He's Joined by Family at 2023 Grammys

He's up for six Grammys at the 64th annual awards ceremony

By
Alex Ross
Ross headshot
Alex Ross
Alex Ross is a Writer-Reporter on the Entertainment team at PEOPLE. She works across many of the brand's verticals, including TV, Movies and Music. In her free time, Alex obsesses over her favorite show Law & Order: SVU, talks about all things Star Wars with her brother, and enjoys listening to country music and Adele with her mom. Before joining the team at PEOPLE, Alex worked at E! News where you could find her interviewing celebrities on the red carpet, reporting from events and parties, writing articles and supporting the news desk. She got her start at the TODAY Show shortly before graduating from Boston University, and she still tells people she wants to be Savannah Guthrie when she grows up.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 5, 2023 09:26 PM

DJ Khaled is a leading Grammy nominee in 2023, but first and foremost he's a proud dad and husband!

The "I'm The One" singer, 47, presented his family — wife Nicole Tuck and sons Asahd, 6, and Aalam, 3 — on the 2023 Grammys red carpet, all dressed in coordinated outfits and leaving no doubt that they're a tight unit.

"Having kids is the truest form of love," Khaled told PEOPLE. "There's no words that could explain."

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty

Aalam, who was making his Grammys red carpet debut, wore a little black suit and sported some bling around his neck, mirroring his dad's look. Meanwhile, older brother Asahd rocked a leopard print shirt and pants that matched his mom's dress.

"They love to get dressed up!" Tuck noted of her sons.

For Khaled, becoming a father was everything he had hoped for and more.

"God blessed me with two beautiful boys, an amazing queen and mother, and blessed me to be a great father," he told PEOPLE in April 2021. "This is the best feeling I ever felt in my life because it's pure. There's really no words you can describe the feeling unless you're a mother or father. It's just the truth. It's a feeling that they haven't even made a word for yet, and it's unbelievable."

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night

He continued, "It is so beautiful when you can teach a kid to be great because they're born great. And [when] you give them the right knowledge and the right love, it's unbelievable. Genius levels at its highest."

"I cry every day, man. I cry happiness just seeing my kids. It's all about them."

DJ Khalid
Daniele Venturelli/Getty

DJ Khaled is nominated for six Grammys at Sunday's awards show, including song of the year for "God Did." He previously won for best rap/sung performance for "Higher" in 2020.

"I'm living proof that dreams come true," DJ Khaled added.

"God reminds you, this is who we do it for!" he said, gesturing toward his sons.

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Related Articles
DJ Khaled and his kids
DJ Khaled's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Nicole Tuck, DJ Khaled and Asahd Tuck Khaled attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City
Who Is DJ Khaled's Fiancée? All About Nicole Tuck
DJ Khaled, Asahd
DJ Khaled Says He Has 'Grown' and 'Intelligent' Conversations with His 4-Year-Old Son Asahd
Grammy statues
Grammy Awards 2023: Everything to Know About Music's Biggest Night
65th GRAMMY Awards - Shania Twain TOUT
Shania Twain Says She Would Love to Collaborate with Younger Artists in the Future at 2023 Grammys
65th GRAMMY Awards - Sheryl Crow
Sheryl Crow Says She Has an 'Old Lady Crush' on Harry Styles — Which Her Kids Would Call 'Cringey'
Too Short Grammy awards
Too Short on the Significance of the 2023 Grammys Hip-Hop Tribute: 'I'm Happy to Be Here'
Harry Styles performs on stage during Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 at War Memorial Park on May 29, 2022 in Coventry, England.
Harry Styles to Perform at 2023 Grammy Awards
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Shine Bright for 2023 Grammys in Coordinating Metallic Looks
Grammys red carpet couples
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Have Parents' Night Out at Grammys 2023 Weeks After Welcoming Son
65th GRAMMY Awards - Shaggy TOUT
Shaggy Says Collab with Sting on 'Com Fly Wid Mi' Included 'A Different Twist' During Grammys 2023
65th GRAMMY Awards - Winners - Harry Styles, Bad. Bunny, Kendrick Lamar
Grammys 2023: See the Complete List of Winners on Music's Biggest Night
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Doja Cat Does Dominatrix Dressing in a Vinyl Versace Gown on the Grammys 2023 Red Carpet
65th GRAMMY Awards - Adele
Adele Makes Stylish Return to the Grammys in Romantic Ruby Gown and Dazzling Diamonds
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Host Trevor Noah speaks onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Trevor Noah Teases a 'Favorite' Female Artist Planning a Surprise Grammys Performance
harry styles
The Most Major On-Stage Moments from This Year's Grammy Nominees