DJ Khaled Says He's 'Living Proof That Dreams Come True' as He's Joined by Family at 2023 Grammys

DJ Khaled is a leading Grammy nominee in 2023, but first and foremost he's a proud dad and husband!

The "I'm The One" singer, 47, presented his family — wife Nicole Tuck and sons Asahd, 6, and Aalam, 3 — on the 2023 Grammys red carpet, all dressed in coordinated outfits and leaving no doubt that they're a tight unit.

"Having kids is the truest form of love," Khaled told PEOPLE. "There's no words that could explain."

Getty

Aalam, who was making his Grammys red carpet debut, wore a little black suit and sported some bling around his neck, mirroring his dad's look. Meanwhile, older brother Asahd rocked a leopard print shirt and pants that matched his mom's dress.

"They love to get dressed up!" Tuck noted of her sons.

For Khaled, becoming a father was everything he had hoped for and more.

"God blessed me with two beautiful boys, an amazing queen and mother, and blessed me to be a great father," he told PEOPLE in April 2021. "This is the best feeling I ever felt in my life because it's pure. There's really no words you can describe the feeling unless you're a mother or father. It's just the truth. It's a feeling that they haven't even made a word for yet, and it's unbelievable."

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night

He continued, "It is so beautiful when you can teach a kid to be great because they're born great. And [when] you give them the right knowledge and the right love, it's unbelievable. Genius levels at its highest."

"I cry every day, man. I cry happiness just seeing my kids. It's all about them."

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

DJ Khaled is nominated for six Grammys at Sunday's awards show, including song of the year for "God Did." He previously won for best rap/sung performance for "Higher" in 2020.

"I'm living proof that dreams come true," DJ Khaled added.

"God reminds you, this is who we do it for!" he said, gesturing toward his sons.

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.